Shoshana Bean & More Complete the Cast of MR. SATURDAY NIGHT on Broadway

Complete casting for the new musical comedy Mr. Saturday Night, starring Tony and Emmy Award winner Billy Crystal, was announced today.

Shoshana Bean (Wicked, Waitress) will play the role of Susan Young, joining previously announced cast members Randy Graff (Tony Award winner for City of Angels; Les Misérables) as Elaine Young, David Paymer (City Slickers, Quiz Show), recreating his Oscar-nominated performance as Buddy's brother Stan Yankelman, and Chasten Harmon (Elementary, The Good Fight, Broadway's Hair) as agent Annie Wells.

The Broadway company will also include Jordan Gelber (Sunday in the Park with George), Brian Gonzales (Aladdin), and Mylinda Hull (Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Sweet Charity).

MR. SATURDAY NIGHT is moving its first preview to March 29, 2022 and will officially open on April 27, 2022 at the Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41st Street). Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com. All ticket holders for performances March 1 - 28 will be contacted by their point of purchase about rescheduling or refunding their tickets.

Mr. Crystal returns to the role of Buddy Young Jr. that he portrayed in the original 1992 Columbia Pictures film of the same name, which also marked his directorial debut. The book for the stage musical is written by Billy Crystal, Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel. The score for Mr. Saturday Night features music by three-time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown (Parade, The Bridges of Madison County) and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Amanda Green (Hands on a Hardbody). Tony Award winner John Rando (Urinetown, On The Town) will direct. The production will feature choreography by Ellenore Scott (upcoming revival of Funny Girl).

The production will feature scenic design by Scott Pask, costume design by Paul Tazewell and Sky Switser, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, video and projection design by Jeff Sugg, sound design by Kai Harada, and hair and wig design by Charles LaPointe. The production stage manager is Tripp Phillips. Music Direction is by David O. Orchestrations and arrangements are by Jason Robert Brown.

This is Billy Crystal's return to Broadway following the hugely successful, critically acclaimed and Tony Award winning production of 700 Sundays that premiered in 2004 and had a return Broadway engagement in 2013.

Based on the Castle Rock Entertainment motion picture, Mr. Saturday Night is written by Billy Crystal, Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel and based on a concept by Billy Crystal. By special arrangement with Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures.

For more information, please visit MrSaturdayNightOnBroadway.com