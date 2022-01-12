VIDEO: Josh Gad Recalls Forgetting BOOK OF MORMON Lines on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

Click Here for More Articles on THE BOOK OF MORMON

In a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Josh Gad and Clarkson discussed their mutual struggle of remembering lyrics, leading Gad to tell a story about forgetting his lines while starring in the Book of Mormon on Broadway.

Gad went on to reveal that the line flub led him to pasting a part of the script in his prop Book of Mormon copy in order to never forget the line again.

Watch the clip from the interview below!

Josh Gad is known for voicing Olaf in Frozen and Frozen 2. He was nominated for a Tony award for playing Elder Arnold Cunningham in The Book of Mormon on Broadway. He was also seen as LeFou in the live-action adaptation of Disney's Beauty and the Beast and stars in Peacock's upcoming series, Wolf Like Me.

His other Broadway credits include The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Other theatre: All in the Timing, The Skin of Our Teeth, A One Man Show With Other People.