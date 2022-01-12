Lin-Manuel Miranda Tops Billboard Songwriters Chart For the First Time

Lin-Manuel Miranda is the #1 songwriter on the Billboard music charts for the first time in his career. The achievement comes as the Encanto soundtrack, which features eight original songs by Miranda, hit #1 on Billboard's albums chart.

Billboard reports that "We Don't Talk About Bruno", one of the original songs from the film, recently surged to #5 on the Billboard Hot 100. The track is followed by "Surface Pressure," which is currently sitting at #15, "The Family Madrigal," which is currently placed at #62, "What Else Can I Do?" at #67, "Waiting on a Miracle" at #82, and "Dos Oruguitas" at #83.

"We Don't Talk About Bruno" is only the fifth song from a Disney animated film to reach the top five on the Billboard Hot 100. The other tracks to do so include "A Whole New World" from Aladdin, "Can You Feel the Love Tonight?" from The Lion King, "Colors of the Wind" from Pocahontas, and "Let It Go" from Frozen.

In the film, the magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal-every child except one, Mirabel (Stephanie Beatriz). But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family's last hope. The voice cast also includes John Leguizamo, María Cecilia Botero, Wilmer Valderrama, Adassa, Diane Guerrero, Mauro Castillo, Angie Cepeda, Jessica Darrow, Rhenzy Feliz and Carolina Gaitan.

Pulitzer Prize, Grammy, Emmy, Tony Award-winning Lin-Manuel Miranda is best known creating the Broadway smash-hit Hamilton. He also wrote music for Disney's Moana and starred as Jack in Disney's Mary Poppins Returns. His other theatre credits include In The Heights; West Side Story - Broadway Revival; Working; Bring it On The Musical; Merrily We Roll Along; 21 Chump Street; Camelot (2019); Freestyle Love Supreme (2019).

This summer, the film adaption of Miranda's musical In the Heights was released to critical acclaim. He also helmed the Netflix film adaption of tick, tick...BOOM! starring Andrew Garfield.