Andrew Burnap Joins Rachel Zegler & Gal Godot in Disney's SNOW WHITE

Tony-winner Andrew Burnap has joined Disney's upcoming live-action Snow White film.

The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Burnap will portray a new male lead character in the film. He joins the previously announced Rachel Zegler as Snow White and Gal Godot as the Evil Queen.

Directed by Mark Webb, the reimagining of the 1938 Disney animated classic film will feature new songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Wicked producer Marc Platt is slated to produce. Production on the new film is set to take place this spring in the U.K.

Burnap priginated the role of Toby Darling in The Inheritance at The Noel Coward Theatre in London's West End and London's Young Vic. He recently won a Tony award for playing the role in the production's Broadway transfer.

His film work includes Spare Room opposite Skyler Samuels and The Chaperone, for director Michael Engler, opposite Haley Lu Richardson and Elizabeth McGovern. Andrew was seen onstage at The Geffen Playhouse's West Coast premiere of Matthew Lopez's The Legend of Georgia McBride in the titular role for director Mike Donahue.

Prior to that he was seen on the New York stage in Nicky Silver's This Day Forward, for director Mark Brokaw, at the Vineyard Theatre and in the title role of "Troilus" in The Public Theater/Shakespeare in the Park production of Troilus & Cressida for director Daniel Sullivan. Andrew is a graduate of University of Rhode Island and Yale School of Drama.