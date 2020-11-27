Wake Up With BWW 11/27: HAMILTON and MEAN GIRLS Perform on the Thanksgiving Day Parade, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Watch highlights from the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, including performances from Hamilton and Mean Girls!

Plus, watch the all new full length trailer for The Prom, coming soon to Netflix!

1) Video: HAMILTON Performs 'The Schuyler Sisters' at the Thanksgiving Day Parade

The cast of HAMILTON performed 'The Schuyler Sisters' on the Thanksgiving Day Parade.. (more...)

2) Video: MEAN GIRLS Perform 'Someone Gets Hurt' at the Parade

The cast of MEAN GIRLS performed 'Someone Gets Hurt,' (led by Renee Rapp)!. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Watch the All-New, Full-Length Trailer for Netflix's THE PROM!

Two Thanksgivings ago, the Broadway cast of the The Prom made history at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade with the first televised LGBTQ+ kiss. This Thanksgiving, The Prom is giving us even more reason to celebrate with the release of the full trailer for Netflix's highly anticipated film adaptation.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Donizetti's Lucia di Lammermoor, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Great Performances presents Lea Salonga in Concert tonight at 9pm! Tune in on PBS (check local listings), pbs.org/broadwayonpbs and the PBS Video app.

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

See you bright and early Monday, BroadwayWorld!

