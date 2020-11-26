Video: MEAN GIRLS Perform 'Someone Gets Hurt' at the Parade

Click Here for More Articles on MEAN GIRLS

For more than nine decades, the magic of the holiday season has kicked off with the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. This year, the parade passes by for the 94th time, featuring its signature mix of whimsical elements and dazzling performances.

The cast of Mean Girls performed "Someone Gets Hurt," (led by Renee Rapp)!

Watch the video below.

