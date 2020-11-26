Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
MEAN GIRLS
Click Here for More Articles on MEAN GIRLS

Video: MEAN GIRLS Perform 'Someone Gets Hurt' at the Parade

Article Pixel

The Mean Girls are back on NBC's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Nov. 26, 2020  

Video: MEAN GIRLS Perform 'Someone Gets Hurt' at the Parade

For more than nine decades, the magic of the holiday season has kicked off with the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. This year, the parade passes by for the 94th time, featuring its signature mix of whimsical elements and dazzling performances.

The cast of Mean Girls performed "Someone Gets Hurt," (led by Renee Rapp)!

Watch the video below.


Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You