Wake Up With BWW 11/20: MOULIN ROUGE Broadway Details, and More!

1) Official: MOULIN ROUGE Will Can-Can to the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in July with Aaron Tveit, Karen Olivo & More!

by BroadwayWorld TV - November 19, 2018

Producer Carmen Pavlovic (Global Creatures) just announced that Moulin Rouge!, based on the 2001 Twentieth Century Fox Motion Picture by Baz Luhrmann, will open on Broadway at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. Previews will begin June 28, 2019 prior to a July 25 opening night.. (more...)

2) Norbert Leo Butz, Laura Osnes, Ethan Slater & More Join Cast of FX's FOSSE/VERDON

by TV News Desk - November 19, 2018

FX today announced the additional cast that will appear in Fosse/Verdon, an eight episode limited series from award-winning producers Thomas Kail, Steven Levenson, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Joel Fields. Production on the series, now officially titled Fosse/Verdon, is currently underway in New York City ahead of its premiere on FX in Spring 2019.. (more...)

3) A TRUE BLOOD Musical is Being Workshopped

by TV News Desk - November 19, 2018

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, creator Alan Ball spoke about 'True Blood.' Ball revisited the series, which premiered ten years ago and ran for season seasons. Ball mentioned that there is a musical adaptation of the hit HBO series.. (more...)

4) Good News! Katie Rose Clarke Returns to the Role of Glinda!

by BWW News Desk - November 19, 2018

Beginning performances Tuesday, December 11, the ever popular Katie Rose Clarke will return to the role of Glinda in WICKED.. (more...)

5) Rebel Wilson To Play Jennyanydots in CATS

by TV News Desk - November 19, 2018

Rebel Wilson is set to play the old Gumbie cat Jennyanydots in the film adaptation of CATS, according to Deadline.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-The SoHo Playhouse Presents INESCAPABLE In Fringe Encore Series, beginning performances tonight!

-New Light Theater Projects' revival of Yasmina Reza's LIFE X3 begins performances tonight!

What we're geeking out over: Cher Pays a Surprise Visit to THE CHER SHOW

What we're watching: Ingrid Michaelson and Leslie Odom Jr. Partner for 'All I Want for Christmas is You'

Social Butterfly: HEAD OVER HEELS, THE BAND'S VISIT & More Continue the Holiday Season at Broadway Under the Stars

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Jeremy Jordan, who turns 34 today!

Jordan is currently starring in American Son on Broadway. He landed his first Broadway show in 2009, Rock of Ages, which he left the same year to play the lead role of Tony in West Side Story. He next starred on Broadway as Clyde Barrow in the short-lived Bonnie & Clyde before his star-making performance as Jack Kelly in Disney's Newsies, for which he was nominated for a Tony Award as Best Actor in a Musical. Film credits include Joyful Noise opposite Dolly Parton and Queen Latifah and The Last 5 Years. He is familiar to TV audiences having been a regular on NBC's hit series Smash, the voice of Varian for Tangled on the Disney Channel and for his current role on Supergirl. A performer who has sold out shows in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and London, Jordan has performed his solo cabaret show in clubs around the country.

