VIDEO: Ingrid Michaelson and Leslie Odom Jr. Partner for 'All I Want for Christmas is You'

'Tis the season and Ingrid Michaelson is ringing in the holidays alongside one of Broadway's favorite leading men Leslie Odom Jr. Watch the pair in the new video for their rendition of 'All I Want for Christmas is You'!

Born in New York City and raised by her mother, a sculptor, and her father, a classical composer, Ingrid Michaelson has artistry in her DNA. At four she began taking piano lessons, but it wasn't until after she graduated college with a degree in musical theatre and was touring the country in a theater troupe that she began to write her own songs, which would connect with millions. Her music is released on her own label, Cabin 24 Records, which has sold over one million albums and 10 million singles to date including her Platinum singles, "The Way I Am," "Girls Chase Boys" and brand new hit, "Celebrate" featuring AJR.

