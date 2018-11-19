A TRUE BLOOD Musical is Being Workshopped

Nov. 19, 2018  

A TRUE BLOOD Musical is Being Workshopped

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, creator Alan Ball spoke about "True Blood." Ball revisited the series, which premiered ten years ago and ran for season seasons. Ball mentioned that there is a musical adaptation of the hit HBO series.

Ball praised the work of series composer Nathan Barr. He also revealed that Barr has been working on a "True Blood" musical.

"They're workshopping a "True Blood" musical. I've heard all the music and it's actually pretty good. It tells the story of vampires coming out of the closet and this love story and then ultimately it [diverts] from the book series ... and they end up going back into the closet," said Ball.

There are no other details available on the musical at this point.

Created by Alan Ball (Six Feet Under) and based on the best-selling "Sookie Stackhouse" novels by Charlaine Harris, the series takes place in a time when vampires have entered the mainstream. A young Louisiana waitress (Anna Paquin) sets out to prove not only can vamps and humans co-exist, they can find true love.

Read the original article on The Hollywood Reporter.

Related Articles






From This Author TV News Desk



  • Norbert Leo Butz, Laura Osnes, Ethan Slater Join Cast of FOSSE/VERDON
  • Highlights In Jazz Announces its 47th All-Star Season
  • Chris Stapleton, Tim McGraw, Jake Owen & Dallas Smith to Headline Country Thunder Saskatchewan
  • 'Roy Clark's Celebration Of Life' Memorial To Be Held Wednesday
  • South African DJ Black Coffee Announces Headline Show at London's O2 Academy Brixton
  • RJLE Films Presents GALVESTON, Starring Ben Foster and Elle Fanning

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       



      SHARE