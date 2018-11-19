A TRUE BLOOD Musical is Being Workshopped

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, creator Alan Ball spoke about "True Blood." Ball revisited the series, which premiered ten years ago and ran for season seasons. Ball mentioned that there is a musical adaptation of the hit HBO series.

Ball praised the work of series composer Nathan Barr. He also revealed that Barr has been working on a "True Blood" musical.

"They're workshopping a "True Blood" musical. I've heard all the music and it's actually pretty good. It tells the story of vampires coming out of the closet and this love story and then ultimately it [diverts] from the book series ... and they end up going back into the closet," said Ball.

There are no other details available on the musical at this point.

Created by Alan Ball (Six Feet Under) and based on the best-selling "Sookie Stackhouse" novels by Charlaine Harris, the series takes place in a time when vampires have entered the mainstream. A young Louisiana waitress (Anna Paquin) sets out to prove not only can vamps and humans co-exist, they can find true love.

Read the original article on The Hollywood Reporter.

