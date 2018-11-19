Norbert Leo Butz, Laura Osnes, Ethan Slater & More Join Cast of FX's FOSSE/VERDON

FX today announced the additional cast that will appear in Fosse/Verdon, an eight episode limited series from award-winning producers Thomas Kail, Steven Levenson, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Joel Fields. Production on the series, now officially titled Fosse/Verdon, is currently underway in New York City ahead of its premiere on FX in Spring 2019.

Joining Academy Award® winner Sam Rockwell and four-time Academy Award nominee Michelle Williams in the highly-anticipated series are series regulars Norbert Leo Butz as Paddy Chayefsky and Margaret Qualley as Ann Reinking. Additional recurring cast members include: Aya Cash as Joan Simon, Nate Corddry as Neil Simon, Susan Misner as Joan McCracken, Bianca Marroquin as Chita Rivera, Kelli Barrett as Liza Minnelli, Evan Handler as Hal Prince, Rick Holmes as Fred Weaver, Paul Reiser as Cy Feuer, Ethan Slater as Joel Grey, Byron Jennings as George Abbott and Laura Osnes as Shirley MacLaine.

Based on Fosse, the BIOGRAPHY written by Sam Wasson, this eight-part limited series tells the story of the singular romantic and creative partnership between Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon. He was a visionary filmmaker and one of theater's most influential choreographers and directors. She was the greatest Broadway dancer of all time. Together they changed the face of American entertainment - at a perilous cost. Featuring Fosse's choreography, the series explores the hidden corners of show business, the price of pursuing greatness, and the suffering inflicted in the name of art.

Kail, Levenson, Miranda, Fields, Rockwell, Williams and George Stelzner are Executive Producers of the limited series that is produced by FOX 21 Television Studios and FX Productions.? Levenson, who will serve as showrunner, wrote the premiere episode which will be directed by Kail.? Actress, dancer and producer Nicole Fosse, and daughter of Fosse and Verdon, serves as Co-Executive Producer and oversees The Verdon Fosse Legacy. Co-Producer Andy Blankenbuehler is serving as a Choreographer, as is Susan Misner. Erica Kay serves as Producer.

Related Articles