Wake Up With BWW 11/12: Becky Gulsvig Joins COME FROM AWAY on Broadway, and More!

It was announced yesterday that Hadestown is the first musical of the 2018-19 season to recoup its investment on Broadway!

Today, Becky Gulsvig takes over the role of Beverley Bass in Come From Away on Broadway. She previously played the role on tour. Gulsvig takes over for original cast member Jenn Colella, who departed the production on November 10.

Hadestown, the Tony Award-winning Best New Musical has become the first musical of the 2018-2019 Broadway season to recoup its initial investment of $11.5M.. (more...)

2) VIDEO: John Oliver Sings to Coal CEO Robert Murray in Epic Musical Number

by Stage Tube

Over the past two years, John Oliver has been involved in a lawsuit with coal company CEO Robert Murray, after Oliver called Murray a 'geriatric Dr. Evil' and made fun of his energy corporation during a segment in June 2017. Recently, Murray dropped the suit against HBO. During this time, Oliver was unable to make jokes about Murray or the lawsuit, but now that the suit has been dropped, Oliver is going all out.. (more...)

3) BWW Exclusive: Watch Kristin Chenoweth Bring FOR THE GIRLS to Broadway!

by BroadwayWorld TV

The 4'11' powerhouse exploded onto the Broadway stage at The Nederlander Theatre, for her limited 8-performance run of FOR THE GIRLS, this weekend, to packed houses. At then end of the shows, the audiences would not leave, even as the doors were opened to the streets and the diminutive star was forced to return to the stage for more.. (more...)

4) BWW Readers Respond to WEST SIDE STORY Revival Cutting 'I Feel Pretty' and the 'Somewhere' Ballet

by Linnae Medeiros

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Ivo van Hove has revealed details about the changes he has made for his reimagined production West Side Story is coming to Broadway this season, including cutting two iconic moments from the original production: the 'Somewhere' ballet and 'I Feel Pretty,' making the show run one act, with no intermission. We asked BroadwayWorld readers to speak up about their opinions on these decisions; check out some of the standout answers!. (more...)

5) VIDEO: First Look at Footage From FUNNY GIRL in Paris, Starring Christina Bianco

Christina Bianco leads Funny Girl in Paris, which began performances at Théâtre Marigny November 7th, 2019. Get a first look at footage from the production!. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Jay Armstrong Johnson

(portrait by Walter McBride).

Today's Call Sheet:

Becky Gulsvig joins Come From Away today!

Fresh from her role as Beverley Bass in Come From Away on tour, Becky Gulsvig will take over the role on Broadway! She replaces original cast member Jenn Colella who departed the production on November 10.

BWW Exclusive: Ben Rimalower's Broken Records with Real Housewives of New York City Star Luann de Lesseps

BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you the newest episode of our first self-produced podcast - Ben Rimalower's Broken Records, The Albums You Wouldn't Shut Up About. On each weekly episode Rimalower and co-host Daniel Nolen chat with guests about one album that they were obsessed with, how they discovered it, what it led them to, where they were in life when it impacted them and how it's stayed with them since.

In this episode, Ben and Daniel talk to "Real Housewives of New York City" star LuAnn de Lesseps about Madonna's first album, "Madonna." They also discuss Stevie Nicks, Natalie Cole, Desmond Child, Richard Jay-Alexander, Billy Stritch, and Liza Minnelli. Luann talks about her current hit cabaret show, "Countess and Friends," as well as her upcoming show, "Marry... F**k... Kill." Luann is currently on tour and will be appear at BravoCon on November 15-17 in New York City.

What we're watching: Stars of TINA Share Their Favorite Tina Turner Songs!

The new musical based on the life of legendary artist Tina Turner, TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL just opened on Broadway last week, November 7.

From humble beginnings in Nutbush, Tennessee, to her transformation into the global Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, Tina Turner didn't just break the rules, she rewrote them. This new stage musical, presented in association with Tina Turner herself, reveals the untold story of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of her age, gender and race.

BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big night to ask the stars: "What is your favorite Tina Turner song?"

Social Butterfly: SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS Cast Sings Iconic Spongebob Quotes

It's far from a typical Bikini Bottom day because cast members from Nickelodeon's The SpongeBob Musical: Live On Stage are singing some of the most iconic lines from the beloved cartoon. Have the best day ever by checking out the video and seeing Broadway cast members Ethan Slater, Danny Skinner, Christina Sajous, and more put their own spin on some of the show's most memorable moments.

