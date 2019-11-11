BWW Readers Respond to WEST SIDE STORY Revival Cutting 'I Feel Pretty' and the 'Somewhere' Ballet

Click Here for More Articles on WEST SIDE STORY Revival

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Ivo van Hove has revealed details about the changes he has made for his reimagined production West Side Story is coming to Broadway this season, including cutting two iconic moments from the original production: the "Somewhere" ballet and "I Feel Pretty," making the show run one act, with no intermission. He also plans to use the film version of "America" rather than the original. We asked BroadwayWorld readers to speak up about their opinions on these decisions; check out some of the standout answers below!

West Side Story returns to Broadway in a new production directed by Tony Award winner Ivo van Hove; and for the first time ever in the United States, will feature all-new choreography by the internationally acclaimed Anne Teresa de Keersmaeker. West Side Story will begin previews on December 10, 2019 and open February 6th, 2020 at the Broadway Theatre.

The production will star Isaac Powell and Shereen Pimentel as star-crossed lovers Tony and Maria. Also leading the cast will be Yesenia Ayala as Anita, Ben Cook as Riff, and Amar Ramasar as Bernardo. Both Cook and Ayala are set to appear in the Steven Spielberg-directed West Side Story film as well.

Somewhere is an integral part of the theme of WSS. It gives hope that we can all coexist. We need that now more than ever. - Barbara Bayes (@babsbayes) November 10, 2019

im sorry wut that's like cutting summer nights from grease or music of the night from phantom - danielle is FINALLY 21 BABY (@lesterspines) November 10, 2019

I'm sad that, with the new choreography, the show won't include the Somewhere ballet. - Todd & Mary (@ToddMaryMusic) November 10, 2019 Well, I was excited to see this. Why do the show if you're not actually going to do it? At least with Oklahoma on Broadway right now, they left the show completely intact while still presenting new themes and messages. Might as well just do a new show. - Brandon Scott Grayson (@BrandontheGray) November 9, 2019

Somewhere is critical to the storyline and a beautiful song - Sally ??????? (@philsphansal) November 9, 2019

So now it's West Side Short Story. - Laura Coker (@lauracoker58) November 9, 2019

Probably made Office Krupke longer. ? - LeaJonDaily (@LeaJon5) November 9, 2019

No thanks... pic.twitter.com/1An97gXf2N - Paul C (@peejaythatsme) November 9, 2019 Well there goes your chance at winning Best Revival. - MegKatherine (@Meaghandances) November 9, 2019

please, for the love of god, say sike... - faviana vazquez (@FavianaVazquez) November 9, 2019

Do NOT do a revival of an iconic musical and then cut some of the music! That's just wrong. - Stephanie Ludwig (@StephanieLudwi4) November 9, 2019

I Feel Pretty is literally one of the most iconic songs i- - Emma (@emknowler) November 9, 2019

why not cut out that Krupke song instead ? - Dorli (@Dorli_Wi) November 9, 2019

Nope. Without those iconic songs you lose a huge part of the narrative...please reconsider. - Polly Cross (@CrossPolly) November 9, 2019

These are beautiful, essential parts of the show. No, No, No! - roz friedman (@rozdfriedman) November 10, 2019

Say what now? - Elaine Spitz (@laineyd7) November 10, 2019





