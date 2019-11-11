BWW Exclusive: Watch Kristin Chenoweth Bring FOR THE GIRLS to Broadway!

The 4'11" powerhouse exploded onto the Broadway stage at The Nederlander Theatre, for her limited 8-performance run of FOR THE GIRLS, this weekend, to packed houses. At then end of the shows, the audiences would not leave, even as the doors were opened to the streets and the diminutive star was forced to return to the stage for more.

The production was directed by longtime collaborator and friend, Richard Jay-Alexander with the same relationship boasted by Musical Director, Mary-Mitchell Campbell ... or, as we call them, the HYPHENATES!

This footage was shot on opening night and features, her GIRLS- Crystal Monee Hall and Marissa Rosen, plus current Galinda Broadway standby, Brittney Johnson. The show is presented by James L. Nederlander and has Musical Staging/Choreography by Tyler Hanes. Lighting Design by Matt Berman and Sound Design by Berman and Bob Hanlon. The stellar band is comprised of Elana Arian, Stephanie Cummins, Brian Hamm, Justin Smith, Dena Tauriello. There are 4 performances left, next weekend, with a plethora of guest stars.





