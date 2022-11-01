Wake Up With BWW 11/1: SOME LIKE IT HOT Begins Previews, and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Today's top stories include Some Like It Hot beginning previews tonight! Plus check out reviews and red carpet photos from opening night of A Man of No Importance!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

A Man of No Importance Opens

Photos: On the Red Carpet for A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE Opening Night

by Bruce Glikas

Classic Stage Company's A Man Of No Importance officially opened on Sunday, October 30. The cast of A Man Of No Importance includes four-time Emmy winner Jim Parsons, two-time Emmy winner and Tony nominee Mare Winningham. Check out photos from the opening night red carpet here!. (more...)

Review Roundup: A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE Opens Off-Broadway Starring Jim Parsons

by Review Roundups

Classic Stage Company's A Man Of No Importance officially opened on Sunday, October 30. The cast of A Man Of No Importance includes four-time Emmy winner Jim Parsons and two-time Emmy winner and Tony nominee Mare Winningham as siblings Alfie and Lily Byrne, respectively, and more. Read all of the reviews for A Man of No Importance here!. (more...)

Today's Top Stories

Bradley Gibson, Isabelle McCalla, Shuler Hensley & James Monroe Iglehart to Lead HERCULES at Paper Mill Playhouse

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Paper Mill Playhouse has announced initial casting for the all-new musical production of Disney's Hercules. The production will feature Bradley Gibson as Hercules, Tony Award winner Shuler Hensley as Hades, Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart as Phil, and Isabelle McCalla as Meg.. (more...)

VIDEO: Jennifer Hudson Sings SISTER ACT For THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW's Halloween Episode

by Michael Major

For her first Halloween episode, Jennifer Hudson dressed up as fellow EGOT winner Whoopi Goldberg's character Sister Mary Clarence from her "absolute favorite movie" "Sister Act." The talk show host made her dream of being in the film come true with a showstopping performance of songs from the movie franchise. Watch a video of the performance now!. (more...)

World Premiere of Re-Imagined AIDA to be Presented in the Netherlands in April 2023

by Chloe Rabinowitz

AIDA, the musical by Elton John and Tim Rice has been reworked and updated, and the world premiere is set for 23 April 2023 in the AFAS Circustheater in Scheveningen.. (more...)

Ryan Murphy Reveals That Mr. Schuester Was Originally a Crystal Meth Addict on GLEE

by Michael Major

Glee creator Ryan Murphy was the guest on the first episode of the 'And That's You REALLY Missed' podcast, which deep dives into a behind-the-scenes look at the hit musical series. Murphy reveals that the character of Mr. Schue, played by Matthew Morrison, was originally written for Justin Timberlake and had a meth addiction.. (more...)

Bette Midler, Megan Mullally & More Join THE FABULOUS FOUR Film

by Michael Major

The film will follow three best friends as they travel to Key West, Florida to be bridesmaids for the surprise wedding of their college girlfriend, Marilyn (Midler). Once they arrive, their sisterhood is rekindled, the past rises up again in all its glory, and there's enough sparks, drinks and romance to change their lives in unexpected ways.. (more...)

Brittney Johnson Will Depart WICKED in February 2023

by Stephi Wild

Brittney Johnson has announced her departure from Wicked. She will play her final performance as Glinda on February 12, 2023, she has announced on social media.. (more...)

VIDEO: INTO THE WOODS Cast Performs 'Last Midnight' & Title Song on THE VIEW

by Michael Major

Watch a video of the cast of Into the Woods performing on The View's Halloween episode! The appearance included the cast performing the title number and Patina Miller performing 'Last Midnight.' The performance also featured Stephanie J. Block as the Baker's Wife, Sebastian Arcelus as The Baker, Krysta Rodriguez as Cinderella, and more.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet

Some Like It Hot begins previews tonight!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!