Ryan Murphy Reveals That Mr. Schuester Was Originally a Crystal Meth Addict on GLEE

Glee creator Ryan Murphy was the guest on the first episode of the "And That's You REALLY Missed" podcast, which deep dives into a behind-the-scenes look at the hit musical series.

Insider reports that in the new episode, Murphy reveals that the character of Mr. Schuester, who was eventually played by Matthew Morrison, was originally written for Justin Timberlake and had a crystal meth addiction.

"When we were writing the pilot, I've never really talked about this, that pilot was written for Justin Timberlake. Mr Schue was written for Justin," Murphy revealed.

While discussing how Glee was created, Murphy stated that he had just signed an overall deal with FOX and was having conversations about creating a new musical series. One day while at the gym, Murphy revealed that he was given a script by a stranger who said that his friend had written the pilot.

"Mr. Schue, I believe, was a crystal meth addict in Ian [Brennan]'s script," Murphy said. "The NC-17 version of show choir with a weird protagonist who was unraveling."

Murphy thought that the script was the perfect idea for a musical series and began to collaborate with Brennan on a more "optimistic" script.

The "And That's What You REALLY Missed" podcast is hosted by Glee stars Jenna Ushkowitz (Tina Cohen-Chang) and Kevin McHale (Artie Abrams). Their conversation with Murphy will continue on the next episode of the iHeart Radio-produced podcast.

