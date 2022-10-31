Bette Midler, Megan Mullally & More Join THE FABULOUS FOUR Film

Bette Midler, Megan Mullally, Susan Sarandon, and Sissy Spacek will lead a new comedy film, The Fabulous Four.

Deadline reports that production on the film will kick off in Australia in 2023 as Bleecker Street has acquired the North American rights to the film for a nationwide theatrical release.

Directed by Jocelyn Moorhouse, the film will follow three best friends as they travel to Key West, Florida to be bridesmaids for the surprise wedding of their college girlfriend, Marilyn (Midler).

Once they arrive, their sisterhood is rekindled, the past rises up again in all its glory, and there's enough sparks, drinks and romance to change their lives in the most unexpected ways.

Winner of the 2017 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her starring role in Hello, Dolly!, Bette Midler made her Broadway debut in Fiddler on the Roof. Her remarkable career started while singing in New York bathhouses, where she was given the name, "The Divine Miss M."

Her record debut, "The Divine Miss M," earned her a Grammy Award for Best New Artist. In 1979, Bette made her film debut in portraying a doomed and self destructive rock & roll singer in The Rose, for which she earned the Golden Globe for Best Actress, Academy Award nomination, and Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal performance.

In 1988 Bette starred in Beaches, and received her third Grammy Award, Record of the Year, for the film's title song, "Wind Beneath My Wings." Midler recently return to her role in Hocus Pocus for a new sequel, which had the biggest streaming premiere in Disney+ history.

Megan Mullally starred as Karen Walker in the popular NBC sitcom Will & Grace. She was seen on Broadway in Young Frankenstein, Grease, How to Succeed..., and It's Only a Play.

Susan Abigail Sarandon is an American actress and activist. She is the recipient of an Academy Award, a BAFTA Award, and a SAG Award, and has been nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award, six Primetime Emmy Awards, and nine Golden Globe Awards. She is known for roles in The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Feud, Thelma & Louise, Enchanted, and more.

Sissy Spacek rose to her fame for her performance in the title role of Carrie. She has also been seen in Coal Miner's Daughter, Night Sky, Badlands, Prime Cut, and more.