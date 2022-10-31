VIDEO: Jennifer Hudson Sings SISTER ACT For THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW's Halloween Episode
New episodes of The Jennifer Hudson Show air weekdays.
Jennifer Hudson went all out for her very first Halloween show on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," airing Monday, October 31.
For the episode, Hudson dressed up as fellow EGOT winner Whoopi Goldberg's character Sister Mary Clarence from her "absolute favorite movie" Sister Act. The talk show host made her dream of being in the film come true with a showstopping performance of songs from the movie franchise.
Watch Hudson's electrifying performance below!
Sister Act was released in theaters in 1992 with a sequel following in 1993. A third film is currently in the works starring Goldberg and written by Tyler Perry.
A musical based on the hit film opened on Broadway in 2011 and starred Patina Miller and Victoria Clarke. The musical features original music by Alan Menken and Glenn Slater. Raven Symone, Cynthia Erivo, and Beverly Knight have also starred in various iterations of the musical.
"The Jennifer Hudson Show" is the only newcomer nominated for the People's Choice Awards in the Daytime Talk Show of 2022 category. New episodes air weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.
Watch Hudson perform songs from the "Sister Act" franchise here:
