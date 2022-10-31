Brittney Johnson Will Depart WICKED in February 2023

Brittney Johnson has announced her departure from Wicked. She will play her final performance as Glinda on February 12, 2023, she has announced on social media.

"My last flight in the bubble will be FEB 12th, 2023. I'm so grateful to be part of this legacy. Hope to see you soon!" she wrote in the caption of her post.

Johnson joined the production in February of this year, taking her first bow on the 14th. Ms. Johnson is the first Black actress to assume the iconic role on Broadway.

Brittney Johnson has appeared on Broadway in Les Misérables (Eponine), Motown, Sunset Boulevard, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, and Kristin Chenoweth: For the Girls.

Ms. Johnson joins the cast opplsite Lindsay Pearce as Elphaba, Alexandra Billings as Madame Morrible, Michael McCormick as The Wizard, Sam Gravitte as Fiyero, Jordan Barrow as Boq, Mili Diaz as Nessarose, and Michael X. Martin as Doctor Dillamond.

Currently the 5th longest-running show in Broadway history, Wicked is the winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards. Since opening in 2003, Wicked has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Switzerland and China) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean and Portuguese. Wicked has been seen by over 60 million people worldwide and has amassed over $5 billion in global sales.