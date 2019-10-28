Wake Up With BWW 10/28: Drama League Gala Honors Sutton Foster, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

We'd like to wish a happy opening to MCC's Seared! The show officially opens tonight, starring Raul Esparza, Krysta Rodriguez, and more!

Tonight is the Drama League's Gala, honoring Sutton Foster! The gala will feature appearances by Joel Grey, Jonathan Groff, Beth Leavel, Brandon Victor Dixon, Laura Osnes, Jelani Alladin, Miriam Shor, Peter Hermann, Megan McGinnis, Leigh Silverman, Jeanine Tesori, and more!

It's official! Idina Menzel will take on the role of the Evil Stepmother in the upcoming Cinderella film!

Scroll down to read more about these and other top stories!

by TV - Opening Night Special

Roundabout Theatre Company's world premiere of the new musical Scotland, PA opened officially earlier this week on Wednesday, October 23. This will be a limited engagement at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street). The new musical features a book by Michael Mitnick, music & lyrics by Adam Gwon, directed by Lonny Price and choreographed by Josh Rhodes.. (more...)

2) BWW Flashback: BEAUTIFUL Ends Its Beautiful, Six-Year Run on Broadway

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical ended its Broadway run on October 27th, 2019, after having played 60 preview and 2,418 regular performances, surpassing the original production of Annie and the landmark 1998 revival of Cabaret to become the 27th longest-running musical (and the 2nd longest running 'bio-musical') in Broadway history.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: David Korins Gives a Tour of the BEETLEJUICE Set

by Stage Tube

Beetlejuice set designer David Korins is bringing fans six feet under for a tour of the Netherworld!. (more...)

4) Photo Flash: Gavin Creel Visits OKLAHOMA!

Gavin Creel recently stopped by Oklahoma! After the show, he posed with cast members backstage for photos.. (more...)

5) Anthony Ramos Talks IN THE HEIGHTS' Diversity and What it Means to the Latinx Community

Anthony Ramos plays Usnavi in the upcoming film adaptation of In The Heights. He recently spoke to ET about his experience working on the film, the importance of the show, diverse casting, and more!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

The Drama League honors Sutton Foster at its fall gala tonight!

Celebrating Sutton Foster's career onstage and screen, including her upcoming star turn in The Music Man coming to Broadway in 2020, the gala features a one-night-only musical tribute in Foster's honor. The star-studded program will include appearances by Joel Grey, Jonathan Groff, Beth Leavel, Brandon Victor Dixon, Laura Osnes, Jelani Alladin, Miriam Shor, Peter Hermann, Megan McGinnis, Leigh Silverman, Jeanine Tesori, and more.

MCC's SEARED, starring Raul Esparza, Krysta Rodriguez, and more, officially opens tonight!

Seared is a new fit-for-foodies comedy by critically-acclaimed playwright Theresa Rebeck (Bernhardt/Hamlet) directed by Tony nominee Moritz von Stuelpnagel (MCC'sHand to God). Brilliant, hot-headed chef Harry scores a mention in a food magazine with his signature scallops, and his business partner Mike finally sees profits within reach. The only problem? Harry refuses to recreate his masterpiece for the masses. Mix in a shrewd restaurant consultant and a waiter with dreams of his own and it all goes to hell in this hilarious and insightful new play that asks us to consider where art ends and commerce begins. Audiences will be up close to the action as MCC's flexible Frankel Theater is transformed into the intimate kitchen of a New York City restaurant.

What we're geeking out over: Idina Menzel Will Play the Evil Stepmother in Upcoming CINDERELLA Film

It's official! Billboard has confirmed that Idina Menzel will be joining the upcoming movie adaptation of Cinderella, starring Camila Cabello! Menzel is set to play Evelyn, the evil stepmother, in the film.

It was also recently announced that Billy Porter will join the film, in the role of the fairy godmother.

What we're watching: Watch Auli'i Cravalho Sing 'Part Of Your World' From THE LITTLE MERMAID LIVE

As previously announced, "The Wonderful World of Disney presents The Little Mermaid Live!" will honor the 30th anniversary of the beloved animated classic through a never-before-seen hybrid format that will take viewers on a magical adventure under the sea as live musical performances by a star-studded cast are interwoven into the broadcast of the original feature film. The live musical event will feature beautifully intricate sets and costumes by three-time Emmy Award-winning designer, Zaldy, with music from the original animated film and the Tony Award-nominated Broadway stage version, originally composed by eight-time Oscar®-winning composer, Alan Menken. Howard Ashman's iconic film lyrics will also be showcased, while lyricist for the Broadway adaptation, Glenn Slater, will contribute to the star-studded spectacular as well. Joining this all-star creative team are choreographers Nick Florez and RJ Durrell, who recently completed work on P!nk's The Beautiful Trauma World Tour.

Social Butterfly: THE HUMANS Film Adaptation Wraps Filming; Cast Members Amy Schumer, Beanie Feldstein, and More, Celebrate!

The upcoming film adaptation of The Humans has wrapped filming!

Stephen Karam took to Instagram to share some photos in honor of the big day. The photos feature Jayne Houdyshell, Amy Schumer, Beanie Feldstein, and more.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





