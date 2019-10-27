BWW Flashback: BEAUTIFUL Ends Its Beautiful, Six-Year Run on Broadway Today

Click Here for More Articles on BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL

As BroadwayWorld reported in July, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical will end its Broadway run today, October 27th, 2019, after having played 60 preview and 2,418 regular performances, surpassing the original production of Annie and the landmark 1998 revival of Cabaret to become the 27th longest-running musical (and the 2nd longest running "bio-musical") in Broadway history.

For almost six years, Beautiful, the Tony and Grammy Award-winning Carole King musical, has thrilled Broadway with the inspiring true story of one woman's remarkable journey from teenage songwriter to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

From the string of pop classics she wrote for the biggest acts in music to her own life-changing, chart-busting success with Tapestry, Beautiful takes you back to where it all began - and takes you on the ride of a lifetime.

Featuring over two dozen pop classics, including "You've Got a Friend," "One Fine Day," "Up on the Roof," "You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling," "Will You Love Me Tomorrow," and "Natural Woman," this crowd-pleasing international phenomenon is filled with the songs you remember - and a story you'll never forget.

Now we tribute the show with a look back at some of its most memorable moments...

Before Broadway, Beautiful had its world premiere at the Curran Theatre, San Francisco, in October 2013.

The cast returned to New York to prepare for Broadway and gave the press a sneak peek in November 2013.

BEAUTIFUL began performances at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on Nov. 21, 2013.

And officially opened on Jan. 12, 2014.

Carole herself visited the show for the first time in April 2014 and gave a very special curtain call performance.

The show was nominated for seven Tony Awards, and took home two on June 8, 2014.

The show opened in London's West End in February 2015.

And a national tour launched later that year.

Now the show ends its run after almost six beautiful years on Broadway.





