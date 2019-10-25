VIDEO: Watch Auli'i Cravalho Sing 'Part Of Your World' From THE LITTLE MERMAID LIVE
Watch Auli'i Cravalho Sing 'Part Of Your World' From THE LITTLE MERMAID LIVE in this brand new preview of the live event!
As previously announced, "The Wonderful World of Disney presents The Little Mermaid Live!" will honor the 30thanniversary of the beloved animated classic through a never-before-seen hybrid format that will take viewers on a magical adventure under the sea as live musical performances by a star-studded cast are interwoven into the broadcast of the original feature film. The live musical event will feature beautifully intricate sets and costumes by three-time Emmy Award-winning designer, Zaldy, with music from the original animated film and the Tony Award-nominated Broadway stage version, originally composed by eight-time Oscar®-winning composer, Alan Menken. Howard Ashman's iconic film lyrics will also be showcased, while lyricist for the Broadway adaptation, Glenn Slater, will contribute to the star-studded spectacular as well. Joining this all-star creative team are choreographers Nick Florez and RJ Durrell, who recently completed work on P!nk's The Beautiful Trauma World Tour.
"The Wonderful World of Disney presents The Little Mermaid Live!" is produced by Done+Dusted. Executive producers include Done+Dusted's Hamish Hamilton, who will also direct, Katy Mullan, David Jammy, Raj Kapoor and Ian Stewart. Also executive producing is Richard Kraft, producer and director of the acclaimed Hollywood Bowl productions of "The Little Mermaid" and "Beauty and the Beast."
