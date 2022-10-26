Wake Up With BWW 10/26: Denee Benton Returns to INTO THE WOODS, and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Today's top stories include Denee Benton returning to Into The Woods, reprising her role as Cinderella. Plus, Pictures From Home is headed to Broadway next year, starring Nathan Lane, Danny Burstein, and Zoe Wanamaker!

Read more about these and other top stories below!



Grosses

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 10/23/22

by

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 10/23/2022.. (more...)

Today's Top Stories

Denee Benton Will Reprise Role of Cinderella in INTO THE WOODS on Broadway

by Stephi Wild

Denee Benton, who starred as Cinderella in the off-Broadway run of Into The Woods at City Center earlier this year, will reprise her role in the Broadway run of the production next month.. (more...)

Nathan Lane, Danny Burstein and Zoë Wanamaker Will Lead PICTURES FROM HOME on Broadway Next Year

by Stephi Wild

Pictures From Home is headed to Broadway in 2023 starring Nathan Lane, Danny Burstein and Zoë Wanamaker and staged by award-winning director Bartlett Sher. Learn more about the play and how to purchase tickets here!. (more...)

Jesse Williams Joins ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Season Three

by Michael Major

Jesse Williams has joined the cast of Only Murders in the Building season three. Williams will be playing a documentarian who has a particular interest in the case that the show's stars, played by Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, are solving. Williams will join Paul Rudd in the new season. Rudd will play Broadway star Ben Glenroy.. (more...)

THE GRISWOLDS' BROADWAY VACATION to Have Presentations This Week Starring Hunter Foster & More

by Chloe Rabinowitz

On Thursday, October 27 and Friday, October 28, Ken Davenport will be hosting presentations of the new musical THE GRISWOLDS' BROADWAY VACATION with book, music, and lyrics by David Rossmer and Steve Rosen and directed and choreographed by Donna Feore.. (more...)

Kristolyn Lloyd Joins 1776 as John Adams

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Kristolyn Lloyd (Dear Evan Hansen) is joining Roundabout Theatre Company's new Broadway production of 1776 as "John Adams," directed by Jeffrey L. Page and Diane Paulus, and co-produced with the American Repertory Theater (ART), beginning on October 25.. (more...)

Video: Ben Platt, Micaela Diamond, Jason Robert Brown & More Rehearse City Center Encores! PARADE

by BroadwayWorld TV

BroadwayWorld has a first look inside rehearsals for New York City Center's production of Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry's 1998 Tony Award-winning musical Parade, starring Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond, with direction by Michael Arden. . (more...)

THE KITE RUNNER Will Launch North American Tour in 2024

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Dramatic Publishing has licensed the Broadway production of The Kite Runner, and a North American tour is being planned for 2024. Tour cities, dates and casting will be announced. The Kite Runner will have played 17 previews and 117 regular performances on Broadway.. (more...)

Photos: Inside the Dramatists Guild Foundation's 60th Anniversary Gala

by Jennifer Broski

Dramatists Guild Foundation (DGF) held its 60th Anniversary Gala last night at Ziegfeld Ballroom, hosted by Jennifer Simard.. (more...)

