Wake Up With BWW 10/26: Denee Benton Returns to INTO THE WOODS, and More!

Denee Benton Will Reprise Role of Cinderella in INTO THE WOODS on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Denee Benton, who starred as Cinderella in the off-Broadway run of Into The Woods at City Center earlier this year, will reprise her role in the Broadway run of the production next month.. (more...)
Nathan Lane, Danny Burstein and Zoë Wanamaker Will Lead PICTURES FROM HOME on Broadway Next Year
by Stephi Wild
Pictures From Home is headed to Broadway in 2023 starring Nathan Lane, Danny Burstein and Zoë Wanamaker and staged by award-winning director Bartlett Sher. Learn more about the play and how to purchase tickets here!. (more...)
Jesse Williams Joins ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Season Three
by Michael Major
Jesse Williams has joined the cast of Only Murders in the Building season three. Williams will be playing a documentarian who has a particular interest in the case that the show's stars, played by Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, are solving. Williams will join Paul Rudd in the new season. Rudd will play Broadway star Ben Glenroy.. (more...)
THE GRISWOLDS' BROADWAY VACATION to Have Presentations This Week Starring Hunter Foster & More
by Chloe Rabinowitz
On Thursday, October 27 and Friday, October 28, Ken Davenport will be hosting presentations of the new musical THE GRISWOLDS' BROADWAY VACATION with book, music, and lyrics by David Rossmer and Steve Rosen and directed and choreographed by Donna Feore.. (more...)
Kristolyn Lloyd Joins 1776 as John Adams
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Kristolyn Lloyd (Dear Evan Hansen) is joining Roundabout Theatre Company's new Broadway production of 1776 as "John Adams," directed by Jeffrey L. Page and Diane Paulus, and co-produced with the American Repertory Theater (ART), beginning on October 25.. (more...)
Video: Ben Platt, Micaela Diamond, Jason Robert Brown & More Rehearse City Center Encores! PARADE
by BroadwayWorld TV
BroadwayWorld has a first look inside rehearsals for New York City Center's production of Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry's 1998 Tony Award-winning musical Parade, starring Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond, with direction by Michael Arden. . (more...)
THE KITE RUNNER Will Launch North American Tour in 2024
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Dramatic Publishing has licensed the Broadway production of The Kite Runner, and a North American tour is being planned for 2024. Tour cities, dates and casting will be announced. The Kite Runner will have played 17 previews and 117 regular performances on Broadway.. (more...)
Photos: Inside the Dramatists Guild Foundation's 60th Anniversary Gala
by Jennifer Broski
Dramatists Guild Foundation (DGF) held its 60th Anniversary Gala last night at Ziegfeld Ballroom, hosted by Jennifer Simard.. (more...)
