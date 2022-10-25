Photos: Inside the Dramatists Guild Foundation's 60th Anniversary Gala

Dramatists Guild Foundation (DGF) held its 60th Anniversary Gala last night at Ziegfeld Ballroom, hosted by Jennifer Simard.

The evening took a look back at the organization's six decades of supporting playwrights, composers, lyricists and librettists for the American theater, through performances by Tony Award-winning writers and performers, including Kate Baldwin (BIG FISH), Heather Christian (ORATORIO FOR LIVING THINGS), Damon Daunno (OKLAHOMA!), Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Lisa Kron, Andrew Lippa, Todd London, Samantha Massell (FIDDLER ON THE ROOF), Madeline Myers, Zeniba Now, Clint Ramos, Stephen Schwartz, Max Vernon, and Kara Young (THE COST OF LIVING, CLYDE'S).

A special tribute to the life and legacy of DGF Board Member and award-winning composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim was performed by his longtime friend and artistic collaborator, Bernadette Peters.

The evening also honored Fashion Designer Jeffrey Banks, DGF Board Member Barbara Olcott and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Paula Vogel.

