Photos: Inside the Dramatists Guild Foundation's 60th Anniversary Gala
The event took place on Monday, October 24.
Dramatists Guild Foundation (DGF) held its 60th Anniversary Gala last night at Ziegfeld Ballroom, hosted by Jennifer Simard.
The evening took a look back at the organization's six decades of supporting playwrights, composers, lyricists and librettists for the American theater, through performances by Tony Award-winning writers and performers, including Kate Baldwin (BIG FISH), Heather Christian (ORATORIO FOR LIVING THINGS), Damon Daunno (OKLAHOMA!), Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Lisa Kron, Andrew Lippa, Todd London, Samantha Massell (FIDDLER ON THE ROOF), Madeline Myers, Zeniba Now, Clint Ramos, Stephen Schwartz, Max Vernon, and Kara Young (THE COST OF LIVING, CLYDE'S).
A special tribute to the life and legacy of DGF Board Member and award-winning composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim was performed by his longtime friend and artistic collaborator, Bernadette Peters.
The evening also honored Fashion Designer Jeffrey Banks, DGF Board Member Barbara Olcott and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Paula Vogel.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Andrew Lippa, Barbara Olcott, Rachel Routh
Andrew Lippa, Barbara Olcott, Rachel Routh
Andrew Lippa, Jeffrey Banks
Andrew Lippa, Jeffrey Banks
Jeffrey Banks
Jeffrey Banks
Asher Fogle Paul, Justin Paul
Asher Fogle Paul, Justin Paul
Carlyle Brown, Constance Congdon, Philip Kan Gotanda
Carlyle Brown, Constance Congdon, Philip Kan Gotanda
Georgia Stitt, Jason Robert Brown
Georgia Stitt, Jason Robert Brown
Elizabeth Dewberry, Tamara Tunie, Gretchen Cryer
Elizabeth Dewberry, Tamara Tunie, Gretchen Cryer
Andrew Lippa, Barbara Olcott, Gretchen Cryer, Stephen Schwartz, Rachel Routh
Andrew Lippa, Barbara Olcott, Gretchen Cryer, Stephen Schwartz, Rachel Routh
Michael McCorry Rose, Stephen Schwartz, Scott Schwartz
Michael McCorry Rose, Stephen Schwartz, Scott Schwartz
Andrew Lippa, Stephen Schwartz
Andrew Lippa, Stephen Schwartz
Samantha Massell, Madeline Myers
Samantha Massell, Madeline Myers
Zeniba Now
Zeniba Now
Paula Vogel, Anne Fausto-Sterling
Paula Vogel, Anne Fausto-Sterling
From This Author - Jennifer Broski
Born and raised in Maine, she’s now on her second—and longer—stint as a Manhattanite. She’s worn many hats (writer, bookseller, merch girl, and more), but this ... (read more about this author)
October 20, 2022
National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene's Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish will play a strictly limited seven-week return engagement from November 13, 2022 to January 1, 2023. Check out photos from the open rehearsal!
Photos: Meet the Cast of SOME LIKE IT HOT on Broadway
October 19, 2022
Rehearsals are underway for Broadway's highly anticipated new musical comedy, Some Like It Hot! The cast just met the press and BroadwayWorld was there for the big day. Check out photos!
Photos: On the Red Carpet at Second Stage's Fall Gala, With Michael Urie, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Brittney Mack, and More!
October 18, 2022
Second Stage Theater' held itsFall Gala honoring Second Stage Board Chair Terry Lindsay and her husband, bob lindsay, Co-Founder and Chairman of Lindsay Goldberg, on Monday, October 17, 2022 at 583 Park Avenue. Check out photos!
Up on the Marquee: WALKING WITH GHOSTS
October 13, 2022
Internationally renowned actor and writer Gabriel Byrne will return to Broadway in his acclaimed solo show, Walking with Ghosts, adapted from his best-selling memoir of the same name.
Up on the Marquee: A CHRISTMAS CAROL
October 13, 2022
Jefferson Mays' universally celebrated, one man virtuoso, tour-de-force performance in Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol will be coming to Broadway this holiday season for a strictly limited 66-performance engagement at the Nederlander Theatre.