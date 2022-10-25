Nathan Lane, Danny Burstein and Zoë Wanamaker Will Lead PICTURES FROM HOME on Broadway Next Year

Pictures From Home is headed to Broadway in 2023 starring Nathan Lane, Danny Burstein and Zoë Wanamaker and staged by award-winning director Bartlett Sher. The Broadway premiere of Pictures From Home brings to vivid theatrical life a comic and dramatic portrait of a mother, a father and the son who photographed their lives. Based on the photo memoir by Larry Sultan, and adapted to the stage by Sharr White (The Other Place, Annapurna), Pictures From Home will evoke memories of childhood, parenthood, and the vicissitudes that comprise familial relationships.

Hear Sultan discuss the memoir below:

Pictures From Home will begin previews on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Studio 54 on Broadway (254 W 54th Street) and officially open on Thursday, February 9, 2023 for a strictly limited engagement. The creative team and ticketing information will be announced at a later date.

Pictures From Home reunites Sher with both Wanamaker whom he directed in Awake and Sing! and Burstein whom he directed in Fiddler on the Roof.

Though it is being performed at Studio 54, Pictures From Home is not a Roundabout Theatre Company production. Roundabout Theatre Company subscribers will, however, have Pictures From Home as part of their season package.

The producing team is headed by Jeffrey Richards, Hunter Arnold, Rebecca Gold, Jayne Baron Sherman, Kayla Greenspan and Jacob Soroken Porter.

Learn more at www.picturesfromhomebroadway.com.

Biographies

Nathan Lane was most recently seen in the second season of Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building" as Teddy Dimas, alongside Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez. This role earned him a Primetime Emmy Award in the category of 'Guest Actor in A Comedy Series.' Additionally, Lane was recently seen as Ward McAllister in Julian Fellowes' period drama "The Gilded Age" for HBO, and he will return for the show's second season. On stage, Lane was recently seen on the Broadway production of Gary: A Sequel To Titus Andronicus, a comedy by Taylor Mac directed by George C. Wolfe. He also appeared as Roy Cohn in the Broadway revival of Angels In America (Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards), as well as in The National Theater production in London. He previously appeared on Broadway in the hit revival of The Front Page, which earned him Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle nominations. Broadway credits include: It's Only A Play; The Nance (Tony and Drama Desk nominations, Outer Critics Circle Award and the Drama-League Distinguished Performance Award); The Addams Family (Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Nominations, Drama-League Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theater Award), Waiting For Godot (Outer Critics Circle nomination); November; Butley; The Odd Couple; The Frogs; The Producers (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Olivier Awards); The Man Who Came To Dinner; A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum (Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Awards); Love! Valour! Compassion! (Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards); Laughter On The 23rd Floor; Guys and Dolls (Tony nomination, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards); On Borrowed Time; Some Americans Abroad; Wind In The Willows; Merlin; Present Laughter (Drama Desk nomination); Hickey in The Iceman Cometh at the Goodman Theater in 2012 and BAM in 2015 (Monte Cristo Award from The Eugene O'Neill Theater Center). Off-Broadway (1992 Obie Award For Sustained Excellence Of Performance): includes The Common Pursuit; The Film Society; The Lisbon Traviata (Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel Awards, Outer Critics Circle nomination); Lips Together, Teeth Apart; Love! Valour! Compassion! (Obie Award); Bad Habits; Dedication, Or The Stuff Of Dreams (Drama Desk nomination); Mizlansky/Zilinsky Or Schmucks; Trumbo; Measure For Measure (St. Clair Bayfield Award); A Midsummer Night's Dream; The Merry Wives Of Windsor; She Stoops To Conquer; In A Pig's Valise; Love; White Rabbit, Red Rabbit: And Do Re Mi At Encores. Other TV includes "Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels", "American Crime Story: The People Vs. Oj Simpson" as F. Lee Bailey, and recurring roles on "Modern Family" and "The Good Wife". Lane has received seven Primetime Emmy nominations, two Daytime Emmy Awards and a People's Choice Award. He has appeared in more than 35 films including The Birdcage (Golden Globe nomination, Screen Actors Guild and American Comedy Awards); Ironweed; Frankie And Johnny; Mousehunt; Jeffrey; The Lion King; Stuart Little; Nicholas Nickleby (National Board Of Review Ensemble Award); The Producers (Golden Globe nomination); Swing Vote; Mirror, Mirror; Carrie Pilby; and No Pay, Nudity. Upcoming, he will be seen in Ari Aster's Disappointment Blvd, alongside Joaquin Phoenix, Patti LuPone and Amy Ryan, as well as the A24 musical F*Cking Identical Twins, alongside Megan Mullally, Bowen Yang & Megan Thee Stallion. In 2006, he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and in 2008, he was inducted into the American Theater Hall Of Fame.

Danny Burstein is the recipient of the 2021 Tony Award for his performance as Harold Zidler in Moulin Rouge on Broadway, which also earned him a Drama League Award, a Grammy nomination and an Outer Critics Circle Award. He is also a 7-time Tony Award nominee whose 18 Broadway credits include: My Fair Lady, Fiddler on the Roof (2016 Tony & Grammy Award nominations, Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk Awards); Cabaret (Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations); The Snow Geese; Golden Boy (2013 Tony and Outer Critics Circle nominations); Follies (2012 Tony, Astaire & Grammy Award nominations; Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards); Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown; South Pacific (2008 Tony and Drama Desk nominations, Outer Critics Circle Award); The Drowsy Chaperone (2006 Tony and Ovation Award nominations); Saint Joan; The Seagull; Three Men on a Horse; A Little Hotel on the Side; The Flowering Peach; A Class Act; Titanic and Company. Off-Broadway credits include: Nick Bottom in A Midsummer Night's Dream at the Delacorte; Describe the Night; Talley's Folly (Lucille Lortel & Drama League nominations); Mrs. Farnsworth; Psych; All in the Timing; Merrily We Roll Along; Weird Romance and I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change. He appeared at the Metropolitan Opera as Frosch in the Jeremy Sams/Douglas Carter Beane production of Die Fledermaus. Film/TV includes "The Good Fight," "Will Trent," Gary Jr. Or Jesus of Framingham, Tick Tick Boom, "F Is For Family," The Same Storm, "Central Park," "Dr. Death," "Evil," "Instinct," "NCIS: New Orleans," "Madam Secretary," "The Blacklist, "Tales of the City," "Deception," "Elementary," Indignation (directed by James Schamus), The Family Fang (directed by Jason Bateman), Blackhat (directed by Michael Mann), Lolly Steinman on "Boardwalk Empire" (directed by Martin Scorsese), "Louie," "The Good Wife," "Absolutely Fabulous," "Ed," all the "Law & Order" series, "Hope & Faith," Transamerica, Deception, Affluenza, American Milkshake, Nor'easter, Construction, The Sounding, and Trust, Greed, Bullets & Bourbon.

ZOË WANAMAKER. Two-time Olivier Award winner, Zoë Wanamaker, has attained a storied career over the last 6 decades. She has also received four Tony Award nominations for her work on Broadway; for Piaf (1981), Loot (1986), Electra (1999), and Awake and Sing! (2006). Wanamaker's film appearances include Wilde (1997), Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone (2001), and My Week with Marilyn (2011). She was twice nominated for the BAFTA TV Award for Best Actress, for "Prime Suspect" (1991) and "Love Hurts" (1992-94), and starred as Susan Harper in the long-running sitcom "My Family" (2000-11). She has also appeared in the ITV dramas "Agatha Christie's Poirot" (2005-13), "Mr Selfridge" (2015), and "Girlfriends" (2018). Zoe has most recently starred in the TV series Shadow and Bone (2021) and can be seen in the EPIX TV series Britannia.

Sharr White (Playwright). White's plays have been performed on and off Broadway, nationwide, and internationally. White's The True premiered Off-Broadway with The New Group, featuring Edie Falco, Michael McKean, Peter Scolari, and John Pankow, directed by Scott Elliott. White's The Other Place premiered Off-Broadway at MCC Theatre with Laurie Metcalf (Lucille Lortel and Obie awards), directed by Joe Mantello (Lucille Lortel nom), and was reprised on Broadway at Manhattan Theatre Club with Joe Mantello again directing Laurie Metcalf (Tony nom). The Snow Geese premiered on Broadway with Manhattan Theatre Club, starring Mary Louise Parker and directed by Daniel Sullivan, as a co-production between Manhattan Theatre Club and MCC Theatre. White's two-hander Annapurna premiered Off-Broadway at The New Group, starring Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally. For television, White has written for Showtime's The Affair; the Starz series Sweetbitter; created the Netflix limited series Halston (Ewan McGregor, Emmy); was co-showrunner of the HBO Max series Generation, and, upcoming for Apple TV, is a writer/Executive producer on the series Mrs. American Pie, and the David E. Kelley adaptation of Presumed Innocent.

Bartlett Sher (Director) is a Resident Director at Lincoln Center Theater, where he won a Tony Award for his production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's South Pacific (which he also directed in London and Australia); and was nominated for Tony Awards for his LCT productions of My Fair Lady, Oslo (2017 Tony Award for Best Play, Obie Award, also National Theatre, London), Rodgers & Hammerstein's The King and I (also London), Golden Boy, Joe Turner's Come and Gone, Awake and Sing!, and The Light in the Piazza. His other LCT productions include Intimate Apparel, Blood and Gifts and Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown (also London). Broadway: Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of To Kill a Mockingbird (Tony nom.), Fiddler on the Roof (Drama Desk Award), The Bridges of Madison County. Off-Broadway: Waste (Best Play Obie Award), Cymbeline (Callaway Award, also Royal Shakespeare Company), Don Juan, Pericles (TFANA, BAM). He was the Artistic Director of Seattle's Intiman Theatre (2000-2009) and was previously Company Director for the Guthrie Theater and Associate Artistic Director at Hartford Stage. Opera: Rigoletto (Staatsoper, Metropolitan Opera); Roméo et Juliette (Metropolitan Opera, Salzburg, Milan, Chicago); Faust (Baden Baden); Two Boys (ENO, Metropolitan Opera); Barbiere di Siviglia (Baden Baden, Metropolitan Opera); Otello, Il Les Contes d'Hoffmann, Le Comte Ory, L'Elisir d'Amore (Metropolitan Opera); Mourning Becomes Electra (Seattle Opera, New York City Opera). He serves on the board of the Society of Stage Directors and Choreographers. His productions of To Kill a Mockingbird is currently running on the West End, where his My Fair Lady also opened in May. His film of "Oslo" premiered on HBO last year and was nominated for two Emmy Awards and won a Critics Choice Award. Upcoming work includes a revival of Lerner & Lowe's Camelot at Lincoln Center, with a book by Aaron Sorkin.

LARRY SULTAN (Original Photo Memoir) grew up in California's San Fernando Valley, which became a source of inspiration for a number of his projects. His work blends documentary and staged photography to create images of the psychological as well as physical landscape of suburban family life. Sultan's pioneering book and exhibition Pictures From Home (1992) was a decade long project that features his own mother and father as its primary subjects, exploring photography's role in creating familial mythologies. Using this same suburban setting, his book, The Valley (2004) examined the adult film industry and the area's middle-class tract homes that serve as pornographic film sets. Katherine Avenue, (2010) the exhibition and book, explored Sultan's three main series, Pictures From Home, The Valley, and Homeland along side each other to further examine how Sultan's images negotiate between reality and fantasy, domesticity and desire, as the mundane qualities of the domestic surroundings become loaded cultural symbols. In 2012, the monograph, Larry Sultan and Mike Mandel was published to examine in depth the thirty plus year collaboration between these artists as they tackled numerous conceptual projects together that includes Billboards, How to Read Music In One Evening, Newsroom, and the seminal photography book Evidence, a collection of found institutional photographs, first published in 1977. Larry Sultan's work has been exhibited and published widely and is included in the collections of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the Art Institute of Chicago, the National Gallery, the Museum of Modern Art, the Whitney Museum of American Art, Tate, the Centre Georges Pompidou, the Solomon Guggenheim Museum, and the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, where he was also recognized with the Bay Area Treasure Award in 2005. Sultan served as a Distinguished Professor of Photography at California College of the Arts in San Francisco. Born in Brooklyn, New York in 1946, Larry Sultan passed away at his home in Greenbrae, California in 2009.