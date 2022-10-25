Jesse Williams Joins ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Season Three

Jesse Williams has joined season three of ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING in a recurring role.

Deadline reports that Williams will play a documentarian who has a particular interest in the case that the show's stars, played by Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, are solving.

Williams will join Paul Rudd in the new season. Rudd will play Broadway star Ben Glenroy, who made a cameo appearance in the season two finale.

As previously reported, the hit Hulu series was renewed for a third season in July. The first two seasons are now streaming.

The second season took place following the shocking death of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell) as Charles, Oliver & Mabel race to unmask her killer. However, three (unfortunate) complications ensue - the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny's homicide, they are now the subjects of a competing podcast, and they have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbors who all think they committed murder.

Only Murders in the Building stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez. The second season also featured Shirley MacLaine, Amy Schumer, Jackie Hoffman, and more.

Jesse Williams was nominated for a Tony Award in 2022 for his performance in Take Me Out. He will reprise the role in a return engagement on Broadway this fall.

Williams is an activist/actor/entrepreneur and former high school teacher. He plays 'Dr. Jackson Avery' on ABC's hit series "Grey's Anatomy" and has appeared in films including Lee Daniels' The Butler, The Cabin in the Woods, Band Aid, and the upcoming Jacob's Ladder and Selah and the Spades.

Jesse served as senior producer and correspondent alongside Norman Lear for their EPIX docuseries "America Divided." He executive produced the documentary "Stay Woke: The Black Lives Matter Movement," which premiered summer 2016 and is currently touring internationally.

Williams is a partner and board member of Scholly, a mobile app that has connected students directly to over 100 million dollars in unclaimed scholarships. He is the co-founder of BLeBRiTY, a very successful black culturally centered mobile game and the Ebroji Mobile App, a popular cultural language keyboard.

Williams is founder of the production company, farWord Inc. and the executive producer of "Question Bridge: Black Males," a series of transmedia art installations on display as part of the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture's permanent collection.