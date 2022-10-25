THE GRISWOLDS' BROADWAY VACATION to Have Presentations This Week Starring Hunter Foster & More

On Thursday, October 27 and Friday, October 28, Ken Davenport will be hosting presentations of the new musical THE GRISWOLDS' BROADWAY VACATION with book, music, and lyrics by David Rossmer and Steve Rosen and directed and choreographed by Donna Feore.

The presentations will star Tony nominee Hunter Foster as Clark Griswold, Megan Reinking as Ellen Griswold, Nathan Levy as Rusty Griswold, Livvy Marcus as Audrey Griswold, Jay Klaitz as Cousin Eddie, and Alan H. Green as the Naked Commando.

They will be joined by ensemble/swing cast members Carol Angeli, Sydni Beaudoin, Sarah Bishop, Lindsay Nicole Chambers, Jennifer Cody, Julian Marcus DeGuzman, Rohit B. Gopal, Olivia Griffin, Garrett Hawe, Heather Makalani, Jennifer Noble, Michael Olaribigbe, Julio Rey, Jody Reynard, Connor Russell, Matthew Sims, Jr., Brenna Mikale Wagner, Jonathan Wagner, and Brandon Whitmore.

The Griswolds' Broadway Vacation was recently presented at 5th Avenue Theatre in Seattle, Washington.