Wake Up With BWW 10/25: THE WAVERLY GALLERY Opens, and More!

1) BWW TV: Thank Goodness! Idina Menzel, Kristin Chenoweth & More Are Back Together to Talk A VERY WICKED HALLOWEEN!

by BroadwayWorld TV - October 24, 2018

While we await the big night, BroadwayWorld is talking to some of the stars of the big night, including Kristin Chenoweth, Idina Menzel, Adam Lambert, Ledisi, and Pentatonix for an inside scoop!. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth Share Their Favorite WICKED Memories on TODAY

by Stage Tube - October 24, 2018

Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth, the "Wicked" stars who are reuniting for NBC's highly anticipated "A Very Wicked Halloween," sit down with Jenna Bush Hager to talk about the NBC special, their favorite moments from the Broadway sensation and more.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL is 'the Greatest Star' in the Season Two Trailer

by Stage Tube - October 24, 2018

Amazon has released the official trailer for season two of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and it features a familiar tune- 'I'm the Greatest Star' from 'Funny Girl!' . (more...)

4) A Week of WICKED: The 10th Anniversary Curtain Call!

by BroadwayWorld TV - October 24, 2018

On October 30, 2003, a little show called Wicked opened at the Gershwin Theatre... the rest is history. Let us be glad! Let us be grateful and rejoycify that it is still around a whopping 15 years later, making it the seventh longest-running show in Broadway history.(more...)

5) Tickets for HAMILTON in Puerto Rico On Sale Nov. 10

by BWW News Desk - October 24, 2018

Single tickets for HAMILTON will go on-sale to the public on Saturday, November 10for performances January 8 - January 27, 2019 in Puerto Rico. Miranda will reprise his role as Alexander Hamilton exclusively for this three-week engagement at Teatro UPR.(more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-THE WAVERLY GALLERY officially opens on Broadway tonight!

What we're geeking out over: Rejoycify with a Sneak Peek of Idina Menzel & Kristin Chenoweth Singing in A VERY WICKED HALLOWEEN!

What we're watching: Watch Barrett Wilbert Weed in the Music Video for MEAN GIRLS' 'I'd Rather Be Me'

Social Butterfly: Sara Bareilles Announces New Music to be Released This Friday!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Adam Pascal, who turns 48 today!

Adam Pascal most recently lead Broadway's smash hit Something Rotten as Shakespeare across North America. Pascal starred as the original Roger Davis in the Off-Broadway, Broadway and London productions of Rent. He was the original Radames in Broadway's Aida and starred as the Emcee in Roundabout's Broadway production of Carabet. Pascal played Huey Calhoun in Broadway's Memphis and Billy Flynn in Broadway's Chicago. Adam recently played Chad in Broadway's Disaster! He and his wife Cybele co-own the gluten and allergen-free company Cybele's Free to Eat.

