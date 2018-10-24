VIDEO: Watch Barrett Wilbert Weed in the Music Video for MEAN GIRLS' 'I'd Rather Be Me'

Broadway's Mean Girls and Atlantic Records have released the official music video for "I'd Rather Be Me" from the award-winning hit musical featuring Barrett Wilbert Weed, who currently performs as Janis Sarkisian in the show. The video had its exclusive premiere yesterday via Rolling Stone, who called it both "empowering" and "uplifting." "I'd Rather Be Me" is featured on the "Mean Girls Original Cast Recording," out now. The "Mean Girls Original Cast Recording," was produced by Jeff Richmond, Nell Benjamin, Tina Fey, Mary-Mitchell Campbell and Lorne Michaels and co-produced by Pete Ganbarg, Craig Rosen and John Clancy.

The cast recently celebrated "Mean Girls Day" on October 3rd, with various events and activations around NYC all documented on social takeovers via MTV and Cosmopolitan. The cast also appeared on an episode of NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers" to perform "Stupid With Love." The creative team recently took a deeper look at the making of the album discussing everything from the origins of the stage production, to the "unique challenges" presented by cast recording albums, and more during a recent episode of the Atlantic Records podcast "Inside the Album."

Mean Girls has played to sold-out houses at the August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street) since beginning previews in March. The National Tour launches in the fall of 2019.

Produced by Lorne Michaels, Stuart Thompson, Sonia Friedman, and Paramount Pictures, Mean Girls features a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond, and lyrics by two-time Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.

The Broadway cast is led by Erika Henningsen as Cady Heron, Taylor Louderman as Regina George, Ashley Park as Gretchen Wieners, Kate Rockwell as Karen Smith, Barrett Wilbert Weed as Janis Sarkisian, Grey Henson as Damian Hubbard, Jennifer Simard as Mrs. Heron / Ms. Norbury / Mrs. George, Kyle Selig as Aaron Samuels, Cheech Manohar as Kevin Gnapoor, Rick Younger as Mr. Duvall. The cast also includes Stephanie Lynn Bissonnette, Tee Boyich, Collins Conley, Ben Cook, DeMarius R. Copes, Kevin Csolak, Ashley de la Rosa, Devon Hadsell, Curtis Holland, Myles McHale, Chris Medlin, Brittany Nicholas, Becca Petersen, Nikhil Saboo, Jonalyn Saxer, Brendon Stimson, Riza Takahashi, Kamille Upshaw, Bria Jené Williams, Gianna Yanelli, and Iain Young.

