Wake Up With BWW 10/24: FUNNY GIRL Revival Details, Glimpse at MARY POPPINS RETURNS, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) Rosie O'Donnell Reveals More FUNNY GIRL Revival Details

by BWW News Desk - October 23, 2018

New Now Next's Michael Musto reports that at last night's Rosie's Kids Gala, Rosie O'Donnell dropped some more details on the rumored upcoming Broadway revival of Funny Girl.. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Get a Glimpse of the Music and Magic of MARY POPPINS RETURNS

by Stage Tube - October 23, 2018

Disney has shared a special look at the music and magic from "Mary Poppins Returns." Watch the video below! "Mary Poppins Returns" it opens in theaters nationwide December 19!. (more...)

3) Photo Flash: Get a First Look at the Cast of THE PROM in Action!

by BWW News Desk - October 23, 2018

The Prom begins previews on Broadway tonight, October 23, at the Longacre Theatre. Get a first look at the full cast in action in the all new production photo below!. (more...)

4) Laura Benanti Begins Performances in MY FAIR LADY Tonight

by Stephanie Wild - October 23, 2018

Tony Award winner Laura Benanti assumes the role of Eliza Doolittle in its award-winning production of Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY, directed by Bartlett Sher, for a limited engagement beginning tonight, Tuesday, October 23. She is currently scheduled through Sunday, February 17.. (more...)

5) THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT Will Change its Weekly Performance Schedule Beginning October 25

by BWW News Desk - October 23, 2018

The world premiere play, THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT, has announced a new performance schedule on Broadway. Beginning Thursday, October 25, 2018, THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT will play Monday, Friday, and Saturday at 8pm, Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday at 7pm, and Saturday and Sunday at 2pm at Studio 54 (254 West 54th Street). The production opened on Broadway on October 18 to critical acclaim.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Josh Radnor

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

-The Kennedy Center's LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Begins Performances Tonight!

-BEAUTIFUL Celebrates 2000 Performances on Broadway today!

BWW Exclusive: Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch: Jay Armstrong Johnson Whips Up Hocus Pocus Cauldron Cobblers!

What we're geeking out over: Check Out New Photos from the National Tour of SCHOOL OF ROCK

Check out more photos here!

What we're watching: Christine Noel, Brooke Simpson & Uri Grey Perform 'Woman Is' from LEMPICKA

Social Butterfly: BWW Live Chats with KINKY BOOTS Star Mark Ballas- Watch the Full Conversation!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Raul Esparza, who turns 47 today!

Raúl Esparza was nominated for Tony Awards for his performances in Speed-the-Plow, The Homecoming, Company and Taboo. His other Broadway credits include Leap of Faith,Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Arcadia, Chess, The Rocky Horror Show and Cabaret. He starred in the Encores! production of Anyone Can Whistle.

He was most recently seen in the Kennedy Center's production of Chess and will soon return to the New York stage in Classic Stage Company's The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui.

In 2012, Esparza became a recurring character on the long-running NBC drama series Law & Order: Special Victims Unit as Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Rafael Barba In 2013, his character became the first series regular ADA since the 11th season and the first regular male ADA in series history.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

Related Articles