VIDEO: THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL is 'the Greatest Star' in the Season Two Trailer

Amazon has released the official trailer for season two of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and it features a familiar tune- "I'm the Greatest Star" from "Funny Girl"!

Watch the trailer below!

Winner of 8 Emmy Awards, the show's second season will premiere on December 5, 2018.

In 1958 New York, Midge Maisel's life is on track- husband, kids, and elegant Yom Kippur dinners in their Upper West Side apartment. But when her life takes a surprise turn, she has to quickly decide what else she's good at - and going from housewife to stand-up comic is a wild choice to everyone but her. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is written and directed by Amy Sherman-Palladino (Gilmore Girls).

After Midge's triumph at the Gaslight, the fallout from her takedown of Sophie Lennon looms large, making her climb up the comedy ladder more challenging than ever. As the actual grind of being a comic begins to take its toll on Midge, the pressure to come clean to her family weighs on her - especially as her choices have a ripple effect on everyone around her.

