VIDEO: Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth Share Their Favorite WICKED Memories on TODAY

This morning, Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth, the "Wicked" stars who are reuniting for NBC's highly anticipated "A Very Wicked Halloween," sat down with Jenna Bush Hager on "TODAY" to talk about the NBC special, their favorite moments from the Broadway sensation and more.

Watch the video below!

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, to celebrate Wicked's 15th Anniversary on Broadway this October, NBC will throw a Halloween party for the ages with "A Very Wicked Halloween: Celebrating 15 Years on Broadway," airing Monday, October 29 at 10pm ET/PT. This televised concert featuring songs from the blockbuster musical hit, Wicked, will showcase a cavalcade of special guest stars to help celebrate the music and the magic of the show that tells the story of what happened in Oz before Dorothy dropped in. Click here for more info.

