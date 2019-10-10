Wake Up With BWW 10/10: LINDA VISTA Opens, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

We'd first like to wish a happy opening to Linda Vista, which officially opens on Broadway tonight!

Come From Away is headed to China! The critically acclaimed musical will open at SAIC-Shanghai Culture Square on Friday, May 8, 2020 for a limited engagement, with further cities in China to be announced.

Courtney Reed will return to Aladdin! The musical's original Jasmine returns to the role for a limited run, October 16-27.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by Review Roundups

The reviews are in! What did the critics have to say? Don your ruby slipper! Paper Mill Playhouse's New Jersey premiere of Chasing Rainbows: The Road to Oz is now on stage featuring a book by Marc Acito, musical adaptation & additional music by David Libby and conceived by and additional lyrics by Tina Marie Casamento.. (more...)

2) VIDEO: HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Releases New Trailer

by Stage Tube

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child continues its celebration of global expansion with the release of a brand new trailer, featuring never before seen footage of the award-winning international hit stage production.. (more...)

3) Courtney Reed Will Return To ALADDIN

Aladdin will welcome back Broadway's original Jasmine, Courtney Reed, for a limited run! Reed will assume the role from Wednesday, October 16th through Sunday, October 27th.. (more...)

4) FLEABAG to be Broadcast in U.S. Cinemas For One Night

by TV News Desk

Fathom Events, BY Experience and National Theatre Live release a?oeFleabaga?? in cinemas on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. local time, captured live from Wyndham's Theatre London during its sell out West End run.. (more...)

5) BWW Contest: Win Tickets to Three Different New York City Food & Wine Festival Events!

by BWW Contests

Get ready for a delicious weekend because BroadwayWorld is giving you the chance to win tickets to three different events at this year's New York City Wine & Food Festival. Don't miss your chance to experience this mouthwatering event with some of your favorite celebrity chefs and Broadway favorites. Check out the links to enter!. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is George Salazar

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

Linda Vista officially opens tonight on Broadway!

Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Tracy Letts (August: Osage County) returns to Broadway this season with Linda Vista, a brutally comedic look at Wheeler, a 50-year-old divorcee in the throes of a mid-life spiral.

Just out of his ex-wife's garage and into a place of his own, Wheeler starts on a path toward self-discovery-navigating blind dates, old friends, and new love. Full of opinions, yet short on self-examination, Wheeler must reconcile the man he has become with the man he wants to be.

Directed by Dexter Bullard, the production will feature Ian Barford (Wheeler), Sally Murphy (Margaret), Caroline Neff (Anita), Chantal Thuy (Minnie), Jim True-Frost (Paul), Cora Vander Broek (Jules) and Troy West (Michael).

Set Your DVR...

Sam Rockwell will appear on LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers tonight!

Sara Bareilles will appear on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden tonight!

What we're geeking out over: COME FROM AWAY To Open In China In 2020

A new production of the global success, Come From Away, will open in its first non-English speaking country with a tour of China in 2020.

The critically acclaimed musical will open at SAIC-Shanghai Culture Square on Friday, May 8, 2020 for a limited engagement, with further cities in China to be announced. Tickets on sale in China on October 10, 2019, at Shcstheatre.com.

What we're watching: Josh Groban Talks Singing in His Sleep, Radio City Residency on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

Josh Groban joined Kelly Ripa as guest co-host of Live with Kelly and Ryan today, filling in for Ryan Seacrest who was out. During the show, Groban tells Ripa about how he talks and sings in his sleep, he even played the recordings from an app on his phone, live on the air!

What we're listening to: Kristin Chenoweth Reveals That She Wants to Write a Broadway Musical

Stage and screen favorite Kristin Chenoweth is getting ready to return to Broadway this fall in a live concert celebrating the release of her new album FOR THE GIRLS. Kristin has Broadway plans beyond this next show, however. When asked on Variety's Stagecraft podcast about the idea of writing a musical, Chenoweth responded: "I think about it a lot. I want someone to collaborate with me on a story I have, and it would be for Broadway."

She continued: "[The music] would be my own original sound, the sound I grew up singing. Gospel and country, that's what it was, and how it evolved into opera and musical theater. And being an adopted child, and what's that like, and what's your DNA versus nurture, all that. So yeah, I can see it happening. I think before it's all said and done, if I don't do that, then I'll have really missed a thing on my bucket list that I want to do."

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





Related Articles