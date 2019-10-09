VIDEO: Josh Groban Talks Singing in His Sleep, Radio City Residency on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

Josh Groban joined Kelly Ripa as guest co-host of Live with Kelly and Ryan today, filling in for Ryan Seacrest who was out. During the show, Groban tells Ripa about how he talks and sings in his sleep, he even played the recordings from an app on his phone, live on the air!

Groban goes on to talk about his recently announced residency at Radio City Music Hall.

Josh Groban's residency will kick off on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2020, and continue on April 18, 2020, with tickets for the first two shows going on sale on Friday, October 11, 2019 at noon ET. Additional shows in the residency will be announced at a later date.

Josh Groban's Great Big Radio City Show will draw on the Grammy, Emmy and Tony Award-nominated performer's multifaceted career and feature special segments; guest stars and performers; and a concert performance featuring Groban. No two shows will be the same, making each evening a unique, once-in-a-lifetime experience for fans.

