FLEABAG to be Broadcast in U.S. Cinemas For One Night

Fathom Events, BY Experience and National Theatre Live release "Fleabag" in cinemas on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. local time, captured live from Wyndham's Theatre London during its sell out West End run.

Tickets for these events can be purchased online by visiting www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices. Fans throughout the U.S. will be able to enjoy the events in nearly 500 movie theaters through Fathom's Digital Broadcast Network (DBN). For a complete list of theater locations visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

Written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge and directed by Vicky Jones, Fleabag is a rip-roaring look at some sort of woman living her sort of life. Fleabag may appear emotionally unfiltered and oversexed, but that's just the tip of the iceberg. With family and friendships under strain and a guinea pig café struggling to keep afloat, Fleabag suddenly finds herself with nothing to lose.



Fleabag was adapted into a BBC Three Television series in partnership with Amazon Prime Video in 2016 and earned Phoebe a BAFTA Award for Best Female Comedy Performance. The series was also nominated for a Gotham Independent Film Award, Television Critics Association Award and Critics Choice TV Award, among other accolades. The second season premiered on BBC Three and Amazon Prime Video earlier this year to universal acclaim. The series recently received 11 Primetime Emmy Award nominations, including Best Comedy Series. Waller-Bridge was individually nominated in the categories of Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series.



Fleabag was captured live from Wyndham's Theatre London during its sell out run this summer. The West End production was produced by DryWrite, Soho Theatre and Annapurna Theatre and ran at Wyndham's Theatre London. This homecoming run was the last time Waller-Bridge performed the piece. Fleabag was originally produced by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Vicky Jones and DryWrite. It previewed at Soho Theatre before its Edinburgh Festival debut in 2013, winning rave reviews and a Fringe First Award. It returned to play the Soho Theatre in London that autumn and was revived by DryWrite and Soho Theatre in 2014 and 2016, as well as touring the UK (2015 and 2018), South Korea (2014) and Australia (2018) and an Edinburgh Festival revival as part of the British Council Edinburgh Showcase (2017). The production also won The Stage Best Solo Performer Award, the Off-West End Award for Most Promising New Playwright and Best Female Performance and was nominated for an Olivier Award and an Evening Standard Award. In 2019, Annapurna Theatre produced the New York Off-Broadway premiere, co-produced by DryWrite and Soho Theatre. The extended, sold-out New York run earned Waller-Bridge a Drama League Award nomination for Distinguished Performance, a Lucille Lortel Award nomination for Outstanding Solo Show, and a Drama Desk Award nomination for Outstanding Solo Performance.





