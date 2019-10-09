Kristin Chenoweth Reveals That She Wants to Write a Broadway Musical

Stage and screen favorite Kristin Chenoweth is getting ready to return to Broadway this fall in a live concert celebrating the release of her new album FOR THE GIRLS. Kristin has Broadway plans beyond this next show, however. When asked on Variety's Stagecraft podcast about the idea of writing a musical, Chenoweth responded: "I think about it a lot. I want someone to collaborate with me on a story I have, and it would be for Broadway."

She continued: "[The music] would be my own original sound, the sound I grew up singing. Gospel and country, that's what it was, and how it evolved into opera and musical theater. And being an adopted child, and what's that like, and what's your DNA versus nurture, all that. So yeah, I can see it happening. I think before it's all said and done, if I don't do that, then I'll have really missed a thing on my bucket list that I want to do."

Listen to the full interview below:

FOR THE GIRLS engagement begins November 8, 2019 at the Nederlander Theatre and will run through November 17, 2019 (8 performances only).

Kristin Chenoweth will bring her powerhouse voice and her emotionally charged interpretations as she performs a series of classic hits from her new album, FOR THE GIRLS. She will wow the audience with songs such as "The Way We Were," "When I Fall in Love," and "The Man That Got Away" from the beloved artists Barbra Streisand, Dolly Parton and Judy Garland. This must-see performance acts as her personal tribute to music's most passionate women, who have influenced her into becoming the accomplished Broadway star she is today.

Kristin has made her voice heard on the Broadway stage, earning herself a Tony Award for her performance in YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN. However, it was her show-stopping performance in WICKED as Glinda that kickstarted her killer career on Broadway. Kristin has continued to engage her audiences with her astonishing vocals and irresistible charm, having been described, "she's like a singing ray of sunshine," by New York Times critic Charles Isherwood, following her most recent performance in MY LOVE LETTER TO BROADWAY.

