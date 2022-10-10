Wake Up With BWW 10/10: DEATH OF A SALESMAN Opens on Broadway, and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Today's top stories include reviews for Death of a Salesman, which opened last night on Broadway. Plus, we took you on the red carpet at the Hudson Theatre for last night's festivities.

Death of a Salesman Opens

Video: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for DEATH OF A SALESMAN

by BroadwayWorld TV

Last night at the Hudson Theatre, Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman celebrated its Broadway opening. BroadwayWorld broadcasted live from the opening night red carpet!. (more...)

Review Roundup: DEATH OF A SALESMAN Opens on Broadway

by Review Roundups

The critics have weighed in on Death of a Salesman, directed by Miranda Cromwell, who co-directed the London production alongside Marianne Elliott. The revival of this classic play opened on Broadway Sunday, October 9 at the Hudson Theatre.. (more...)

More Top Stories

GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR, The Behind-the-Scenes Battle Splayed Out In Public

by Cara Joy David

It surprised the industry this week when playwright David Adjmi went public about his own tale of developing an Oscar Levant play with Sean Hayes - and not the one that will be seen on Broadway this spring. It has become a he said/they said battle, but BroadwayWorld has the most info in the war of words thus far, including emails between Adjmi and Hayes in which Adjmi appears to be convincing Hayes to play Levant. However, to understand any of this, context is necessary.. (more...)

Photos: First Look at Phillipa Soo, Steven Pasquale, Jessie Mueller, and James Monroe Iglehart in GUYS AND DOLLS

by Blair Ingenthron

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts has released production photos for its star-studded Broadway Center Stage production of Guys and Dolls, running now through October 16. Check out the photos here!. (more...)

Video: Dance Captain Dance Attack Returns with Choreo from THE MUSIC MAN

by Ben Cameron

Put on your dancing shoes, because DANCE CAPTAIN DANCE ATTACK is back! Join your Broadway buddy, Ben Cameron (Wicked, Aida, Footloose, Broadway Sessions), as he goes into the studio to learn original Broadway choreography from the folks who know it best... the dance captains! In this episode, things get shipoopi with the dance captains from The Music Man- Maria Briggs and Ryan Worsing.. (more...)

Video: Lena Hall is Suddenly Audrey in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

by Backstage With Richard Ridge

Just last month, Tony Award-winning actress Lena Hall took over the role of Audrey in the three-time Best Musical Revival Award-winning production of Little Shop of Horrors at the Westside Theatre. She's telling us all about her new gig!. (more...)

Interview: Crista Marie Jackson Explains Why Intimacy Direction Is Essential on Stage

by Chloe Rabinowitz

BroadwayWorld spoke in depth with intimacy director Crista Marie Jackson about her work on the world premiere of Colt Coeur's Dodi & Diana, what defines intimacy on stage, how she would like the job of an intimacy director to become essential in the theatre industry and more. Read the full interview here!. (more...)

VIDEO: Watch Kate Baldwin Sing 'I Only Have Eyes For You' from Goodspeed's 42ND STREET

by Blair Ingenthron

Watch a clip of Kate Baldwin Singing 'I Only Have Eyes For You' from Goodspeed's production of 42ND STREET.. (more...)

John Griffin Joins Fox's CALL ME KAT in a Recurring Role

by Blair Ingenthron

John Griffin, who originated the role of 'Jason' in the world premiere of the iconic pop opera, BARE, is joining the cast of FOX's 'Call Me Kat' in a recurring role.. (more...)

