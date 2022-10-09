Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Death Of A Salesman
Video: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for DEATH OF A SALESMAN- Live at 5:15!

Death of a Salesman is running on Broadway at the Hudson Theatre.

Oct. 09, 2022  

Attention is being paid tonight at the Hudson Theatre, where Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman celebrates its Broadway opening. Following its critically acclaimed run at London's Young Vic Theatre and on the West End, this vibrant and timely production is told - for the first time on Broadway - from the perspective of a Black family, living and working in a White, Capitalist world.

Tune in today at 5:15pm as BroadwayWorld broadcasts live from the opening night red carpet!

The cast is led by Olivier Award nominee Wendell Pierce and Olivier Award winner and 2022 Tony Award® nominee Sharon D Clarke, who reprise their roles as Willy and Linda Loman. They are joined by Khris Davis as Biff, McKinley Belcher III as Happy, and Tony Award® winner André De Shields as Willy's brother, Ben. Additional cast includes Blake DeLong as Howard/Stanley, Lynn Hawley as The Woman/Jenny, Grace Porter as Letta/Jazz Singer, Kevin Ramessar as Musician, Stephen Stocking as Bernard, Chelsea Lee Williams as Miss Forsythe, and The Wire's Delaney Williams as Charley

Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman is directed by Miranda Cromwell, who co-directed the London production alongside Marianne Elliott. Together, they won the 2020 Olivier Award for Best Direction.

The creative team includes Olivier Award winner and Tony Award® nominee Anna Fleischle (scenic and co-costume design), Sarita Fellows (co-costume design), Tony Award® nominee Jen Schriever (lighting design), Tony Award® nominee Mikaal Sulaiman (sound design), Femi Temowo (composer), Drama Desk Award nominee Nikiya Mathis (hair design), Erica A. Hart & Daniel Swee (casting) and John Miller (music coordinator).




October 9, 2022

