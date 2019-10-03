WWTNS Announces AGENCY IN STORYTELLING Symposium

What Will the Neighbors Say? is thrilled to announce our second bi-annual symposium, "Agency in Storytelling." The symposium is being produced by WWTNS? in association with Becky Abramowitz and Kori Rushton of IRT Theatre, who will host the event. The symposium will consider who can, and should, tell which stories - on stage and screen, in literature and through visual art. The discussion will examine the intersection of privilege, visibility and influence, and how that directly affects the access and space given to certain stories and their stakeholders. The symposium will be held on Wednesday October 9th, 2019 at 7pm at IRT Theatre, located at 154 Christopher St, New York, NY 10014. Tickets are pay what you wish, and are available at www.irttheater.org. Following the discussion, there will be a reception with the panellists at the venue with an open bar which all patrons are welcome to attend.

WWTNS? is also excited to officially confirm the panellists for the event. Nathan Tempro is a multidisciplinary artist, writer, performer, musician and 2017 Nuyorican Slam semifinalist. Jill Carucci is the current Artistic Associate at TheaterWorksUSA. She is also a NY/NJ-based theatre director with experience working off-Broadway and regionally at theatres such as McCarter Theatre Center, Atlantic Theater Acting School, The Hangar Theatre, and Keen Company. Hailing from Puerto Rico, Ana Verde is a producer and dramaturg working in new play development and podcasting. As the Manager of Sundance Institute's Theatre Program, Ana collaborates with her team to design, oversee, and execute various artist-residency programs year-round, specifically supporting emerging theatremakers. Johanna Pan is a New York based costume, set, prop and production designer whose recent credits include The Sign in Sydney Brustein's Window (NYU Tisch Grad), James and the Giant Peach and Bye Bye Birdie (Barrington Stage) and Urinetown (LNT). Carlos Armesto is the Founding Artistic Director of Theatre C - his selected Theatre C credits include directing Radiant Baby (Joe's Pub at the Public), Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Spring Awakening, The Who's Tommy (NJ Tony: Best Director), and disOriented.

The panel will be moderated by WWTNS? Co-Founding Artistic Directors James Clements and Ana Cristina Schuler, who hosted the company's previous symposium, "People as People," also held at IRT Theatre in 2017. Fellow WWTNS? Co-Founding Artistic Directors Jorge Morales-Picó and Sam Hood Adrain will act as technical director and event co-ordinator, respectively.

What Will the Neighbors Say? is a 501(c)3 theatre company based in New York City with a global perspective. WWTNS? creates theatre that examines historical, social, political and economic narratives that have been disregarded, misrepresented, or otherwise untold in order to provoke discourse in our audience and community. WWTNS? maintains a consistent commitment to diversity, arts education, community outreach, and artistic experimentation.

