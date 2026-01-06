WWII Drama VINDICTA To Open Dances With Films: New York

VINDICTA, a feature film written and directed by award-winning filmmaker Dominik Sedlar, will have its U.S. premiere as the Opening Night film at the 2026 Dances with Films New York on January 15, 7:30PM, at the Regal Union Square theater in New York City.

In VINDICTA, Hannah/Anna, a young woman with a haunted past, methodically pursues Nazi officers to extract her revenge for her family's murder with great success until she meets Klaus, an officer from a special unit. He becomes enamored of her and the stage is set for a deadly denouement.

Croatian born writer-director Dominik Sedlar has a fascination with what drives people to seek revenge. "During the pandemic lockdown in 2020, I came across a true story about three young sisters who became fearless resistance fighters during the war by diverting children away from Nazi soldiers" he recalls.

Inspiration hit and within two weeks, Sedlar brought the character of Hannah to life. "I channeled her fierce rage and determination to avenge her family's deaths at the hands of the Nazis."

VINDICTA stars Devon Ross (Irma Vep, Depravity, My First Film) as Hannah/Anna, Jack Bandeira (The Gold, The Duke, My Policeman) as Klaus, and Sam Hazeldine, known for his villainous turn in The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power appears as the film's main antagonist, with an outstanding supporting cast including Pip Torrens (The Crown, Poldark, Versailles, Savage House), Anna Madeley (All Creatures Great and Small, A Gentleman in Moscow, In Bruges, The Crucible ), Juliet Aubrey (Professor T, Middlemarch, The White Queen), and Suzanne Bertish (Inspector Morse, Mercy Street, Dead Ringers).

VINDICTA is written and directed by Sedlar; Director of Photography is award winning David McFarland and the Original Score is the work of renowned composer Dalibor Grubacevic. Producers include Zeljko Zima, Una Zima, Dominik Sedlar, Jakov Sedlar, Alan Green, Ilenka Jelowicki, and Wendy Benge.

The film will screen on Thursday, January 15th at 7:15 pm at the Regal Union Square Theater, 850 Broadway NYC.