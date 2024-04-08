WISH Reaches 13.2 Million Streams In First Week On Disney+

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



According to Variety, the Walt Disney Animation Studios’ feature film, Wish has reached 13.2 million views in its first five days streaming on Disney+.

The film follows Encanto and Frozen 2 as the third most-viewed streaming premiere for a Walt Disney Animation Studios film.

The film features the voices of Academy Award-winning actor Ariana DeBose as Asha, Chris Pine as Magnifico, and Alan Tudyk and is helmed by Oscar-winning director Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn.

Wish features a screenplay by Jennifer Lee and Allison Moore, original songs by Julia Michaels and Benjamin Rice, plus original score by composer Dave Metzger.

About WISH

"Wish" is an all-new musical-comedy welcoming audiences to the magical kingdom of Rosas, where Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star.

Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, KING Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.