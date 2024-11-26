WICKED Scores Record-Breaking Monday Box Office Gross

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Wicked continues to dominate at the box office. On Monday night, the new musical blockbuster grossed a record-breaking $15.8 million, making Wicked the highest-grossing movie on a Monday in November ever, according to Deadline. Behind Wicked is Frozen II with $12.7 million on November 25, 2019, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire with $12.3 million on November 25, 2013, Skyfall with $11.3 million on November 12, 2012 and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever with $11.1 million November 14, 2022.

This now brings Wicked to $128.1 million over four days domestically. It was previously announced that the film brought in $114 million in North America, plus $50.2 million internationally, bringing its global total to $165 million during its opening weekend. Wicked marks the biggest domestic opening weekend for a film based on a Broadway musical, ahead of Into The Woods ($31.05 million), and the biggest global opening for the same category, ahead of Les Miserables ($103 million).

The film also has had the third-best domestic debut of 2024 in general, just behind Deadpool & Wolverine ($211 million) and Inside Out 2 ($154 million).

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part was released on November 22, 2024, with Part Two hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.