WICKED North American Tour Celebrates 6000th Performance

The North American Tour of WICKED played its 6,000th performance on Sunday, December 22nd at 1pm. Check out a photo below!

The tour is currently playing the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles through Sunday, February 2nd before flying to San Diego Civic Theatre from February 5th – March 2nd. Check out the full list of dates here.

The musical currently stars Lauren Samuels as Elphaba, Austen Danielle Bohmer as Glinda, Aymee Garcia as Madame Morrible, Blake Hammond as The Wizard, Erica Ito as Nessarose, Kingsley Leggs as Doctor Dillamond, Xavier McKinnon as Fiyero and Alex Vinh Piser as Boq.

Currently the 4th longest-running show in Broadway history, WICKED celebrated its 21st Anniversary on Broadway on October 30th.

Winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards, WICKED has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Switzerland and China) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean and Portuguese. WICKED has been seen by nearly 70 million people worldwide and has amassed nearly $6 billion in global sales.

In addition to the Broadway production, WICKED in North America has enjoyed unprecedented record-breaking sit-down engagements in Chicago, where it ran for nearly four years; Los Angeles, where it ran for two years; and San Francisco, where it ran for nearly two years, as well as two North American Tours.

The Broadway sensation WICKED looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, WICKED has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento. WICKED is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.