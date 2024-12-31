WICKED Movie Now Available to Own or Rent on Digital

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ring in the New Year with Wicked! After setting the record for the biggest opening for a movie based on a Broadway show, the musical adaptation is now available exclusively on digital platforms to own or rent in time to celebrate New Year’s Eve.

How to Watch Wicked at Home

Broadway fans can rent or purchase Wicked on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Microsoft Movies & TV. It costs $19.99 to rent and $29.99 to buy the film. Find out how to watch Wicked on your favorite digital platform here.

Wicked will also debut on 4K UHD, Blu-ray™ and DVD on February 4, 2025 and be available to stream on Peacock sometime in 2025.

In addition to the original theatrical version, experience the magic of the film with a dazzling bonus Sing-Along version, a 40-minute journey through Oz that celebrates the film’s transformative on-screen magic, deleted & extended scenes, and more. Watch a new clip from the behind-the-scenes content below.

Elphaba moves like no one else. Own or rent Wicked to see behind the scenes footage about the making of moments like this. 🧹💚 https://t.co/hzmhNjfExq pic.twitter.com/IKu1bolEdY — Wicked Movie (@wickedmovie) December 31, 2024

Bonus Content:

SING ALONG - ALTERNATE FEATURE-LENGTH VERSION – Rejoicify, it’s your turn to sing your way through Oz! Sing-along to all of your favorite Wicked songs as you join Elphaba and Glinda on their magical journey.

DELETED AND EXTENDED SCENES Pfannee & ShenShen Meet Glinda Reunited at Shiz University, Glinda, Pfannee, and ShenShen recall their past by performing a twirling routine together. Shiz Gazette Introduces Fiyero Excitement spreads across Shiz as word gets out that Prince Fiyero is on his way. Toss Toss Glinda teaches Elphaba the art of Toss Toss, with mixed results. Elphaba & Fiyero in the Forest The relationship between Elphaba and Fiyero takes a turn as they come to care for a lost lion cub. Elphaba’s Promise Elphaba makes a pledge to Glinda that they both hope will strengthen their friendship. Train Platform Farewell Glinda, Madame Morrible, and Governor Thropp gather to send Elphaba off to Emerald City. Boq & Elphaba Talk Elphaba challenges Boq to face the truth about his feelings for Nessa Rose, but she has difficulty doing the same when it comes to Fiyero. Train Ride to Emerald City Glinda and Elphaba expand their world by taking a luxurious train ride to Emerald City. In the Emerald City The bustling streets of Emerald City take Glinda and Elphaba one step closer to finally meeting the Wizard. Palace Monkeys Chase Elphaba and Glinda race through a maddening maze of winged monkeys determined to take them down.

MAKING WICKED – Return to Oz for a fantastic behind-the-scenes journey with this expansive look inside the characters, choreography, and creativity that make up the movie's unforgettable world.

WELCOME TO SHIZ – Unlimited imagination, couture fashion, and spectacular production design come together at Shiz University, providing a place for performers and viewers to be fully immersed in the fantasy. Designed from details in L. Frank Baum’s books, the uniforms, clever contraptions, and circular sets create a sprawling campus where magic feels like an everyday occurrence.

A WICKED LEGACY –Take delight in the cast and filmmakers sharing personal memories of their first encounters with the original Broadway production, and how those lasting connections created emotional experiences while making the movie. Also highlighted are the iconic cameos that pay tribute to the cultural phenomenon that became one of the most popular musicals of all time.

THE WONDERFUL WIZARD – Follow the yellow brick road to Emerald City for an in-depth look at the infamous Wizard of Oz. Inside the palace’s throne room, the Wizard himself, Jeff Goldblum, pulls back the curtain to peer at his character’s magic and mechanics with senior special effects technician Christopher Clarke, who details how the Wizard’s massive robotic head comes to life.

FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH DIRECTOR Jon M. Chu

FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH STARS Cynthia Erivo AND Ariana Grande

Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Erivo as Elphaba who is misunderstood because of her unusual green skin and has yet to discover her true power. Grande plays Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. After encountering The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads, and their lives take very different paths.

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part was released on November 22, 2024, with Wicked: For Good hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.