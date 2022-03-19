WHY IS WE AMERICANS? Comes to DVD and Digital

Why Is We Americans? is set to be released on DVD and for digital purchase on April 12th for $24.95. The movie is executive produced by Ms. Lauryn Hill and OscarÂ®-nominated writer and filmmaker, Oren Moverman (The Messenger). This 2022 theatrical release arrives on ï»¿DVD loaded with extras, including Q&A's, deleted scenes, and more. The movie originally opened on January 14th at the IFC Center in NYC. Watch the trailer for the film below.

From the Newark Rebellion of 1967 to current day, the city's narrative has been one of revolution with each generation picking up where the previous had left off. WHY IS WE AMERICANS? weighs in on Newark's struggle against oppression through the personal triumphs and tragedies of the Baraka family -- from Amiri's civil rights leadership and ultimate artistic marginalization, to the horrific murder of his sister, Kimako, through the homicide of daughter Shani (one of the first openly gay black activists) to the historic election of Ras Baraka as mayor of Newark, NJ.

And through it all, it is the matriarch, Amina Baraka, who emerges as story's lode star and moral compass. Spanning decades of social activism, poetry, music, art, and politics, this kaleidoscopic family saga is framed by on-camera interviews with Ms. Lauryn Hill, rare archival footage and revealing personal testimonials. As we connect with the iconoclastic poet Amiri Baraka, his wife, Amina, and their son, Ras, a portrait of a city emerges with an inspiring call to arms in the fight for class and racial justice.

Co-directed by international award-winning director Udi Aloni (Junction 48), with emerging director Ayana Morris, WHY IS WE AMERICANS? is executive produced by Ms. Lauryn Hill and OscarÂ®-nominated, EmmyÂ® Award-winning filmmaker Oren Moverman (The Messenger, Bad Education).

