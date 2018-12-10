WHITE CHRISTMAS in In Depth: The Story of a Christmas Classic!

This winter, Fathom Events will bring a holiday favorite back to movie theaters nationwide: the evergreen classic White Christmas, which hits a big screen near you on Wednesday, December 12 (2:00 p.m. and 7:00p.m. local time). Click here for tickets!

Two talented song-and-dance men (Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye) team up after the war to become one of the hottest acts in show business. One winter they join forces with a sister act (Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen) and trek to Vermont for a white Christmas. The result is stuff dreams are made of. This two-day event is part of the TCM Big Screen Classics series and includes exclusive insight from TCM Primetime host Ben Mankiewicz.

Curious about how a popular song became a cherished film and a Broadway musical? We've got the full story! Check out our in-depth timeline of how White Christmas came to be below!

