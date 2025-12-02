WHIPLASH IN CONCERT Returns to Town Hall With Added Matinee Performance

Whiplash in Concert will come to Town Hall on Saturday, January 31, 2026, with a newly added 3:00 p.m. performance due to demand. The original 8:00 p.m. evening show is sold out, making the 3:00 p.m. matinee the final opportunity for audiences to attend the event.

The program will feature a full screening of the 2014 film Whiplash, starring Miles Teller and J.K. Simmons, while an 18-piece jazz big band performs the score live. Academy Award-winning composer Justin Hurwitz, who wrote the film’s music, will conduct the ensemble.

Hurwitz, a graduate of Harvard University, has composed the music for all of Damien Chazelle’s films, including Whiplash, La La Land, First Man, and Babylon, earning multiple Academy Awards, Golden Globes, Critics’ Choice Awards, GRAMMY Awards, and a BAFTA. His score for Whiplash will be performed in full during the event.

Ticket Information

Tickets are $59, $89, $129, and $149 (plus fees) and will be available beginning Friday, November 7 at 10:00 a.m. at ticketmaster.com.