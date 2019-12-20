WEST SIDE STORY Cast Members Will Preview the Show at The Guggenheim in January

Works & Process, the performing arts series at the Guggenheim, presents West Side Story: Ivo van Hove and Anne Teresa de Keersmaeker on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 7:30pm.

Prior to West Side Story's February 6 opening, audience members are invited behind the scenes as van Hove and De Keersmaeker participate in a moderated discussion and cast members perform highlights.

When the original production by Jerome Robbins, Arthur Laurents, Leonard Bernstein, and Stephen Sondheim premiered on Broadway in 1957, it changed the face of American musical theater. More than sixty years later, Tony Award winner Ivo van Hove directs a new production that features all-new choreography on Broadway for the first time by the internationally acclaimed Anne Teresa de Keersmaeker, as well the most Broadway debuts in history with 32 cast members.

Tickets are $45, or $40 for members (unless otherwise noted). The event will have a $10 TodayTix Lottery and student rush tickets one hour before performance, based on availability (student tickets for those under 30 with valid ID).

Priority ticket access and preferred seat selection starts Dec 10 for $500+ Friends of Works & Process and Guggenheim members at the Associate level and above. For more information, call 212 758 0024 or 212 423 3587, Mon-Fri, 1-5 pm, or visit worksandprocess.org.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You