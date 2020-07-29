WATCH: While We Breathe - A Night of Creative Protest - Today at 9pm

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

While We Breathe, a night of creative protest featuring a group of BIPOC Artists and Allies, will premiere tonight at 9pm ET.

Watch live on BroadwayWorld below!

#WhileWeBreathe : A Night of Creative Protest will benefit the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc and The Bail Project, Black Organizing for Leadership and Dignity (BOLD), BYP100 Education Fund, Forced Trajectory Project (FTP), The Justice Committee, and SONG. The evening brings together writers, directors, performers, editors, composers, sound designers, and more from both stage and screen, and will feature world premiere short works, written and produced in response to this crux moment in American history.

READ: Behind the Curtain: Arvind Ethan David and Brian Moreland Explain #WHILEWEBREATHE

Watch a video about the event below!

