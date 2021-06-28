WATCH: Peppermint Releases Music Video for 'Here For It'

Peppermint - the trailblazing actress, singer, reality star, and activist who continues to defy limitations has released her brand new single, "Here For It" HERE and video below!

"Now that we are finally out of the house, and able to safely link up, I'm flying to Sunny Los Angeles. This is my ultimate Los Angeles summer fantasy In Search Of Love" says Peppermint of her first new music release since 2020's A Girl Like Me: Letters To My Lovers available via PEG Records/Warner Music Group/ADA HERE.

A Girl Like Me: Letters To My Lovers is the first in a trilogy of album releases about the three stages of Peppermint's most recent relationship. The album Trilogy took over a year to complete and focuses on Peppermint's personal diary set to music with Volume 1 tackling the subjects of flirtation, lust and love. Volume 2 is slated for release later this year.

In addition, Peppermint was recently featured on the GRAMMY Museum's Collection: live series HERE and is set to star in OUTtv's, the world's first LGBTQ+ network, new reality show "Call Me Mother" this fall. "Call Me Mother" will see drag mothers Peppermint, Crystal (UK Drag Race) and Canadian performer Barbada adopt and mentor up-and-coming drag talent over an 8-week journey as they compete to win the title of "First Child Of Drag" and a $50,000 prize package.

Peppermint's star continues to rise thanks to her smashing success as the first out trans contestant to be cast on RuPaul's Drag Race (Season 9) where she finished as runner-up in one of the series' most-talked-about finales Click HERE. Soon after, her talent led her to become the first trans woman to originate a principal musical role (Pythio) on Broadway in the hit Head Over Heels.

Peppermint can currently be seen in her new Twitch series "Pepp Talks" HERE where Peppermint and her famous friends review classic black movies each week. You can also catch her on OUTtvgo's new show "Translation." In this weekly roundtable talk series, former contestants of RuPaul's Drag Race; Peppermint, Jiggly Caliente, Sonique, and Carmen Carrera sit together to discuss various topics including politics and dating as they relate to their trans identities.