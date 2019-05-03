WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Robin de Jesus

The Tony Awards are like Christmas in June for theatre lovers, and that makes this year's nominees the reason for the season. This year's Tony nominees transported us with the magic of theatre, and we're saluting their work by taking a closer look at their extraordinary accomplishments. Today we're studying up on Robin de Jesus!

Quick Facts About Robin

His Nomination: Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

The Show: The Boys in the Band

The Role: Emory

Up Against: Bertie Carvel (Ink), Gideon Glick (To Kill a Mockingbird), Brandon Uranowitz (Burn This), Benjamin Walker (Arthur Miller's All My Sons)

Did You Know?: This marks Robin's third Tony nomination. He earned a nod in 2008 for his performance in In the Heights and again in 2010 for his performance in La Cage Aux Folles.

Photos by Walter McBride

Robin on his nomination: "I had this crazy and beautiful realization of the amount of people who are unseen- the amount of people who live a life and don't get accolades or recognition. We just happen to be a part of this crazy career where that is a part of our construct. Watching my family and friends be so genuinely loving and supportive and excited made me go, 'Oh, that's right! This is representing a village!'"

Watch below as Robin tells us all about want this nomination means to him, how he's preparing for the Tonys, and so much more!





